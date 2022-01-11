Wedding Industry Boom Investment Opportunity in Honeyfund

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyfund and its Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary have launched a second crowdfunded investment opportunity just as the wedding industry is set to have its best year since 1984. The company raised $1.07 m last year, and now is raising up to $3.9 m more on the Start Engine platform. The second campaign has already attracted nearly 200 investors and more than $90,000. Honeyfund is a wedding gift registry helping couples starting out to receive the gift of funds for wedding, honeymoon and beyond from their friends and family.

With 2.5 million projected US weddings in 2022, it's a good time to invest in the wedding industry. The US hasn't seen that many weddings since 1984, according to wedding.report, a market research firm.