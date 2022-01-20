Wedge Partners with Cardlytics to Add Cash Back to New Smart Debit Card

"Wedge is changing how people access and utilize their assets, revolutionizing the way everyday spending happens." Tweet this

"Wedge is changing how people access and utilize their assets, revolutionizing the way everyday spending happens," said Wedge CEO, Billy Roberts. "Cardlytics is the leader in transaction-based rewards technology making them the perfect partner for our platform. The ability to earn cash back when you shop, dine or travel, automatically, is just what our users expect from their go-to spending tool, and we're excited to add the best automatic cash back company to our ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to partner with Wedge to connect their community of users with our offers, driving engagement, while also delivering cash back on everyday purchases" said Farrell Hudzik, EVP, Financial Institutions, Cardlytics. "Wedge is revolutionizing how consumers utilize and access their assets by removing the friction between trading and spending allowing users to responsibly put their money to work for them. Integrating a cash back program that incentivizes good financial planning will make an undeniable impact for the Wedge user base," said Hudzik.

Wedge launched in November of 2021, offering a first for financial technology lovers by changing how consumers use their assets like stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. Wedge users are able to put their money to work in the markets without sacrificing liquidity, allowing them to capitalize on market movements any time they make a purchase. When the Wedge smart debit card is used for a transaction, the user is sent a notification that enables them to pay for the purchase using any asset, or a combination of assets, from within their Wedge wallet, along with real-time information that details the savings of using certain assets compared to cash. Now, with the addition of automatic rewards, powered by Cardlytics, Wedge continues to consolidate financial services within a common framework by giving users more and more ways to spend smartly.

"The capacity to use assets strategically for everyday transactions in a simple, frictionless way, is the next evolution in the way people manage their finances," said Roberts. "For the first time people can consolidate their finances under one roof, and put their money to work in the markets in a way that doesn't limit access to funds in real-time. As a result, every time a cup of coffee is purchased with the Wedge smart debit card is an opportunity to get rewards, and capitalize on market movements."

To learn more about Wedge and how to get the most out of your assets through everyday spending, visit https://wedge.us/.

About Wedge

Wedge (Wedge Financial, Inc.) provides the first smart debit card that lets users pay for everyday purchases by using any asset in their Wedge wallet, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and ETFs. Wedge is reinventing everyday spending by giving users the choice of selecting the optimal asset to use at checkout to save on purchases by taking advantage of real-time market movements.

Wedge is available through the Apple and Google Play app stores and is made available through Wedge Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor based in Austin, Texas.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin and Visakhapatnam. In March 2021, Cardlytics acquired Dosh, a transaction-based advertising platform. In May 2021, Cardlytics acquired Bridg, a customer data platform. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

