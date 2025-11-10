WEDNESDAY DEADLINE: Berger Montague Advises V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by November 12, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) ("VFC" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired VFC shares during the period from October 30, 2023 through May 20, 2025 (the "Class Period").

VFC is a leading global apparel and footwear company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The Company owns several well-known brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport.

The complaint alleges that VFC misrepresented the scope and progress of its business transformation plan. In particular, the Company failed to disclose that significant reset actions were necessary to address declining performance at its Vans brand. These actions, which had already begun, were not communicated to investors and materially impacted the Company's financial outlook.

On May 21, 2025, VFC reported a 20 percent drop in Vans revenue for the fourth quarter, compared to an 8 percent decline in the prior quarter. The Company acknowledged the declines were driven by internal restructuring and deliberate revenue reductions that had not previously been disclosed. VFC also admitted that, even without those measures, Vans would still have posted a high single-digit revenue decline. VFC stock fell sharply after the announcement, dropping 15.8 percent, from a closing price of $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025, to a close of $12.15 per share on May 21.

