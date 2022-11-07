WEEF 2022 - World Ethical Electronics Forum - Live

MÜNCHEN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektor, Lenthe, and its partners will broadcast WEEF 2022 live from the electronica trade fair in München, Germany. The program, which is posted on the WEEF website, will feature top engineers, electronics industry CEOs, academics, and a variety of other thought leaders.

WEEF – World Ethical Electronics Forum 2022 – Live at electronica, streamed all over the world (PRNewsfoto/Elektor International Media)

Do electrical engineers, makers, and tech companies have an ethical responsibility to use their skills and solutions for good? Should designers prioritize eco-friendly design practices? To what extent should tech execs consider topics like sustainable development, green manufacturing, and social responsibility? These are just a few of the key ethics-related questions we will discuss during the 2022 World Ethical Electronics Forum on November 15, 2022 (10:00 AM Europe/Berlin).

Register today to watch the event live online and discuss with us!

The WEEF speakers will dive into the following topics and much more:

Building an ethical and sustainable supply chain for a better world.

What the electronica exhibitors do and think about ethics?

Are we cruising for a bruising when Ethics & Economy have to live together?

Who should own energy technology in the future?

A presentation of the WEEF INDEX and AWARD to the world's most influential person in ethics and electronics.

How to bring passion to your ethical strategy.

Ethics in Action: What can the industry do in 2023?

Finally, the electronic industry has its own platform to discuss ethics and economy — the World Ethical Electronics Forum ( WEEF ). For far too long, only lobbyists, activists, NGOs, and politicians dominated the discussion, and they merely emphasized the bad influences that electronics companies have had on people and the planet. Consumers were typically portrayed as the willing victims of the electronics industry's marketing campaigns which allegedly had them stuck in product buying bonanza that never ends. The picture was bleak: consumers were depicted racing to purchase products to satisfy needs that they never knew they had in the first place.

Visiting electronica trade fair in Munich? Come by and watch the show live in Hall B3.540, starting 10:00 AM Europe/Berlin.

Contact:

Shenja Panik

[email protected]

+49 170 550 53 96

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937334/WEEF_2022_Live.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937335/Logo_Elektor_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Elektor International Media