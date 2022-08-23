Weekend Events Rock: Planners Need to Book Early to Get Saturday Availability

EventUp Venue Marketplace shares new infographic on the latest trends in event planning in 2022

CONCORD, Mass., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have seen more "Closed for Private Event" signs on venues on the weekends lately or that restaurants are busier than usual, there's an explanation for this trend. People booking events this year prefer to party on Saturdays, and the celebrations are focused on social occasions, according to new data from EventUp powered by Tripleseat.

EventUp 2022 First Half of the Year Event Trends Infographic

EventUp, the largest global event venue marketplace, announced common events trends among all of the events booked so far on the marketplace in 2022. EventUp helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues capture new leads and increase event revenue by introducing social and corporate planners with their ideal venue location.

After analyzing all event leads generated and booked events from our customers so far in 2022 on the EventUp marketplace, we were able to break down common event trends, as well as partying and celebration habits.

Here are a few highlights:

The average spend for events is $3,545

Top celebrations include birthday parties and baby showers

Saturday is still the most popular day to party

The average event size is 130 guests

View all event trends in our infographic .

"We are seeing an uptick not only in event size but also the amount planners are willing to invest in executing a perfect celebration," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "By looking at the trends both locally and globally, we are able to better understand and support planners' needs in order to connect them with the perfect venue."

About EventUp

EventUp powered by Tripleseat was founded on the bold idea to completely streamline the event planning process by bringing the best venues across the globe onto one platform. Designed with corporate, social, and wedding event planners in mind, EventUp allows planners to browse and book the perfect venue for their event in only a few clicks. EventUp is the largest venue marketplace with more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique spaces.

