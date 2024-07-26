Weekly Recap: 10 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

Jul 26, 2024, 10:08 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the best places to live for families, Southwest's new customer experience initiatives and a mystery flavor Twinkie.
NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Fortune Announces the 50 Best Places to Live for Families 2024
This year's Fortune 50 Best Places to Live highlights a city in each state where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to great schools, highly recommended hospitals, affordable housing, resources for older adults, and a strong sense of community.
- Southwest Airlines Launches Enhancements to Transform Customer Experience and Improve Financial Performance
As part of its ongoing focus on product evolution, the airline is moving forward with plans to assign seats, offer premium seating options, redesign the boarding model, and introduce redeye flying.
- Attention Harry Potter Fans - All Aboard the Hogwarts Express!
Harry Potter has a fan community like no other - expect digital activities, in-person events, watch-alongs, and celebratory moments at Harry Potter destinations around the world - including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Destinations & Experiences, all three Warner Bros. Studio Tours and various Harry Potter travelling experience locations.
- Goodyear Announces Sale of Off-The-Road Tire Business to Yokohama for $905 Million
Goodyear's OTR tire business provides industry-leading OTR tires around the world for surface and underground mining, construction and quarry, and port and industrial end markets.
- Hostess Partners with Dude Dad to Launch First-Ever Mystery Flavor Twinkies
Fans are encouraged to follow Dude Dad and Hostess on Instagram for hints on what the flavor is. They can then share their guesses as part of a sweepstakes on the Hostess Instagram page for a chance to win a year's supply of Twinkies.
- Johnson Controls Enhances Efficiency and Sustainability of Eight Paris Olympic Venues
By integrating advanced building automation systems, HVAC and fire suppression technologies across eight venues, the company not only is helping the International Olympic Committee prioritize safety and operational efficiency but also is contributing to the Committee's ambitious goal of reducing the event's carbon footprint by 50% compared to previous Games.
- Traits or Training? New Ancestry® Research Analyzes the DNA of Elite Athletes
Do athletes have 'super DNA' or are they just like us? Released today, the comprehensive DNA compare analysis utilizes DNA results from U.S. fan-favorite athletes including Gabby Douglas, Nastia Liukin, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Michael Johnson, Bradley Snyder, Kerri Walsh-Jennings, and more.
- Deep Sky Survey Reveals that Climate Change Is a Crucial Factor in Americans' Choice for President
65% of voters believe that the election results have a chance of setting the nation backwards on its decarbonization goals, while voters blame financial and mental health burdens on global warming.
- PepsiCo Foods North America Launches New "Planting Pathways Initiative" To Expand Opportunities in the Agriculture Sector
Recent USDA Census of Agriculture data shows that farmers under the age of 35 make up just 9% of the U.S. farming industry. The initiative aims to provide opportunities for young people and people from various backgrounds to enter the agriculture sector.
- Yello Announces The Annual Top 100 Internship Programs List of 2024 on National Intern Day
Each submission is anonymized and evaluated using criteria like professional development, intern engagement, full-time employment opportunities, commitment to DEI, and unique aspects of the program.
Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRN_TopStories on Twitter.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, earnings season has begun and several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Lockheed Martin, Quest Diagnostics, Sherwin-Williams and AT&T.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article