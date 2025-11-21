Weekly Recap: 11 Tech Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Deloitte's North America Technology Fast 500, updates in AI data center energy, and a new app partnership for Target and ChatGPT.
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Deloitte Unveils 2025 North America Technology Fast 500™ Rankings
This year, there were some notable shifts with artificial intelligence catapulting into fourth position while both hardware & semiconductors and communications networking slipped in the sector rankings. Energy and sustainability technology held the top spot for the highest median revenue growth rate at 616%.
- Ramp Reaches $32 Billion Valuation, Doubling Revenue and Customers in Past Year
"Our goal is to make every customer more profitable," said Eric Glyman, co-founder and CEO of Ramp. "On average, companies that switch to Ramp spend 5% less and grow 12% faster – results that outpace nearly every benchmark."
- Palo Alto Networks to Acquire Chronosphere, Next-Gen Observability Leader, for the AI Era
The new solution will deploy AI agents on the massive amounts of data monitored by Chronosphere's platform to not only detect performance issues, but also to autonomously investigate the root cause, and close the loop with agentic remediation. Customers will be able to achieve deeper visibility across both security and observability data at petabyte scale, while simultaneously realizing significant cost efficiencies due to Chronosphere's optimized data ingestion architecture.
- Suno Raises $250M at a $2.45B Valuation
Unprecedented adoption across both new and established creators has signaled a cultural shift in how music can be made and shared. This funding will enable Suno to accelerate what they're already building: more sophisticated tools for professionals, more delightful experiences for casual creators, and new ways for people to share and connect socially through music.
- GrubMarket Acquires Procurant, a Leading Software-as-a-Service Provider and Trading Platform for the Fresh Produce Industry
"Joining GrubMarket, one of the largest fresh food technology networks, is an exciting next chapter for us. With GrubMarket's impressive infrastructure and software and AI offerings, we will expand our reach and bring powerful, new efficiencies to customers across the fresh food supply chain," said Eric Peters, Founder & CEO of Procurant.
- AMPERA Launches from Stealth Mode to Revolutionize Clean Energy for the AI Era
AMPERA is developing subcritical hybrid fusion–fission microreactors that produce no long-lived waste and require no refueling. Each fully containerized system, available in 15 MWe defense and 30 MWe commercial configurations, delivers continuous 24/7 clean power for AI data centers, defense operations, industrial facilities and remote communities.
- Target to Launch First-of-its-Kind Conversational, Curated Shopping Experience in ChatGPT
Target's new app experience in ChatGPT will stand out by offering curated browsing, multi-item purchases in a single transaction, fresh food shopping and multiple fulfillment options.
- Warner Music Group and Stability AI Join Forces to Build the Next Generation of Responsible AI Tools for Music Creation
The initiative will focus on developing professional-grade tools that enable artists, songwriters, and producers to experiment, compose, and produce using ethically trained models. It will unlock new forms of creative expression while protecting creators' rights and opening new pathways for revenue.
- Luma AI Raises $900 Million Series C Led by HUMAIN and Partners on 2 Gigawatt AI Supercluster in Saudi Arabia
This new funding and infrastructure will accelerate Luma AI's efforts to train large-scale World Models, foundational AI that goes beyond LLMs and learns from humanity's digital footprint in video, audio, and language, to build products in HUMAIN Create that understand and simulate reality for robotics, entertainment, advertising, gaming, and personalized education at a global scale.
- Vertiv and Caterpillar Announce Energy Optimization Collaboration to Expand End-to-End Power and Cooling Offerings for AI Data Centers
This collaboration directly addresses the growing demand for on-site energy solutions that deliver reliable power and cooling. Together, the companies are able to offer a fully integrated solution with validated interfaces and performance, enabling customers to accelerate design, installation and deployment.
- Workday Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pipedream
The acquisition will strengthen Workday's platform by connecting its trusted HR and finance data to more than 3,000 business applications, helping organizations move from insight to action.
