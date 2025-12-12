Weekly Recap: 12 Consumer Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Dove and Crumbl serving seconds, eos entering the fragrance mist category, and Hallmark's Disney love story.
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- McCormick® Unveils the 2026 Flavor of the Year: Black Currant
Black Currant berries are native to central and northern Europe and northern Asia. They combine tart-and-tangy with a sweet, fruity flavor that's earthy, slightly floral and herbal. The dark purple fruit has been popular for centuries in specific regions as an ingredient in jams, syrups, candies, desserts, drinks and liqueurs.
- eos Enters the Fragrance Mist Category with Debut of Cashmere Body Mist Collection
This launch marks a bold evolution of eos' body-care offering, strengthening the brand's leadership in fragrance-driven skincare innovation. After the viral success of eos' 2025 limited-edition holiday Cashmere Body Mists, the debut of this new collection is set to drive strong consumer demand and shape the category ahead.
- Target Opens "Target SoHo" -- a Design-Forward Shoppable Concept Store in SoHo, New York
From trend-worthy apparel and beauty to curated home finds and seasonal drops, Target SoHo delivers a dynamic, continuously evolving assortment designed to keep pace with what's next — making it the ultimate destination for guests who want to shop the trends as they experience them. It's a new expression of the Target brand and an exciting way for consumers to discover style at Target.
- Dove and Crumbl Serve Seconds of the Beloved Beauty-Meets-Cookie Collab Available Exclusively at Walmart
This year's return includes a NEW Tres Leches scent, inspired by Crumbl's best-selling dessert, and first-ever Dove x Crumbl Beauty Bar format (in fan favorite scents Confetti Cake and Strawberry Crumb Cake) for Dove x Crumbl lovers who simply can't get enough. The collection pairs Dove's signature nourishing care with irresistibly indulgent scents.
- Hallmark Presents a Disney Love Story
The new movie will shoot on location at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and is set to debut in 2026 during Hallmark Channel's 17th annual Countdown to Christmas programming event. Ryan Landels (Santa Tell Me, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration) wrote the script and will also direct.
- Chappell Roan Named M•A•C Cosmetics Global Brand Ambassador
Chappell will star in campaigns worldwide beginning in 2026, with exclusive surprises and bold creative moments to come during her long-term partnership with the brand. "Partnering with M•A•C feels full circle. This brand has always made space for people like me; since day one they've embraced art, queerness, drag and self-expression," said Chappell.
- Ben & Jerry's is Droppin' NEW Ice Cream Bars - Five Flavors, One BIG Celebration
Fans can bite into beloved Ice Cream Bar flavors like Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and fruity favorite Strawberry Cheesecake. Or if you want to discover something entirely new and sensational, give PB Pretzel or Caramel Blondie a swirl.
- Instacart App Launches in OpenAI ChatGPT - First Company to Offer New Instant Checkout App Experience
"With the Instacart app directly in ChatGPT, users can go from meal planning to checkout in a single, seamless conversation," said Nick Turley, VP, Head of ChatGPT. "It's another step toward bringing our vision to life—where AI delivers helpful suggestions and connects directly to real-world services, saving people time and effort in their everyday lives."
- For One Night Only, Michelob ULTRA Is Running It Back To 1980 With An Immersive Reimagining of the 'Miracle on Ice' Game
Fans in attendance will have a chance to experience the enduring spirit of American competition and the way sports can rally a nation. The fan event will also include appearances from original members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team and other key figures.
- AliExpress and Specialized Partner with Law Enforcement in largest Counterfeit Bust in Brand's History
Over the past year, AliExpress' collaboration with more than 20 global brands and law enforcement has led to the global seizure of counterfeit goods valued at over 30 million US dollars, further demonstrating AliExpress' firm commitment to pursue counterfeiters both on and off its platform.
- Decoy Unveils Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon, Expanding Leadership in the Betterment Category
- The introduction of Decoy Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon builds on the proven success of the Featherweight tier, which was first launched in 2023. Decoy's Featherweight line has quickly established a strong market position, with Featherweight Sauvignon Blanc ranking as the #1 Lower Calorie $15+ Sauvignon Blanc and one of the Top 10 $15+ Sauvignon Blancs overall.
- LG Unveils New Era of Luxury Home Cinema with LG MAGNIT 'Active Micro LED' Display
This next-generation model brings exceptional image clarity, contrast and depth, redefining the viewing experience with premium home entertainment. The new display will be launched for the U.S. market at CES® 2026, Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas.
