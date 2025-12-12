Weekly Recap: 11 Health Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
- APTA Releases New Workforce and Income Data, Highlighting Growth, Demand, and Opportunities in Physical Therapy
Drawing on responses from more than 4,000 physical therapists and physical therapist assistants in APTA's 2025 Physical Therapy Profile Survey, the findings offer valuable insights to support career decision-making, workforce planning, and federal and state advocacy efforts.
- The American Diabetes Association Releases "Standards of Care in Diabetes--2026"
Based on the latest scientific research and clinical trials, the Standards of Care includes strategies for diagnosing and treating diabetes in children, adolescents, and adults; methods to prevent or delay diabetes and its associated comorbidities like obesity; and care recommendations to enhance health outcomes.
- 87% of Surveyed Millennials and Gen Z Engage in Mindfulness or Spiritual Practices, But Only 31% Talk About It
The findings suggest a growing but largely private movement, where interest is high but social permission remains limited. Respondents reported engaging in energy work (41%), breathwork (39%), sound-based practices (34%), divination (23%), and shamanic traditions (23%), among other modalities.
- American Nurses Association Reaffirms Support for Evidence-Based Immunizations Following CDC Panel Vote on Hepatitis B Vaccine
ANA's Position Statement on Immunizations (2025) states that "effective protection of the public health mandates that all individuals receive immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases according to the best and most current evidence." The universal birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine has been a cornerstone of this protection for more than 30 years.
- Freenome and Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp Announce Business Combination Agreement to Create a Publicly Listed Company Transforming Blood-Based Multi-Cancer Detection through an AI/ML-Enabled Multiomics Platform
Freenome stockholders, PCSC shareholders and PIPE investors will hold shares in the Combined Company that is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol FRNM. Upon closing of the transaction, PCSC will redomicile as a Delaware corporation, be renamed Freenome, Inc., and its common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FRNM."
- With Child Deaths Projected to Rise for the First Time in a Century, Gates Foundation and Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity Urge Action as World Faces Critical Turning Point
Co-hosted by the Gates Foundation and the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi brought together more than 500 global leaders. The leaders delivered a clear message: the world must act now to reverse rising child deaths, stop preventable maternal deaths and finish the job of ending preventable diseases, starting with polio.
- NCCN Summit Seeks to Improve Care for Veterans and First Responders with Cancer from Line-of-Duty Exposure
The program also brought together a diverse group of experts to discuss how veterans, firefighters, and other national heroes face elevated cancer risk on the job, what policies and programs are in place currently to help with long-term care, and how to better meet these needs in the future.
- Lilly To Build $6 Billion Facility To Manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients In Alabama
The Huntsville site will focus on domestic production of small molecule synthetic and peptide medicines, including Lilly's oral GLP-1, orforglipron. The company plans to create 3,450 manufacturing and construction jobs at Lilly's ninth U.S. manufacturing site announced since 2020.
- Hope as a Catalyst for Change: Honoring the 13th Remembrance of the Sandy Hook Tragedy Amid Nationwide Anxiety on School Safety
In the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) was founded to create a safer future for all children. On this 13th Remembrance, in a time when widespread anxieties about school violence have remained high, SHP seeks to honor the lives that were stolen by sharing a message of hope and change.
- The Cigna Group Foundation Awards an Additional $3 Million in Local Grants to Support Veterans' Mental Health
As part of a three-year, $9 million commitment, this latest round of funding will support 24 local nonprofit organizations in helping veterans feel stable where they live, physically, emotionally and financially.
- Rob and Karen Hale make the largest gift in Boston Children's Hospital history to transform pediatric behavioral health
The Hale family's $100 million gift will enable Boston Children's to reimagine how mental and behavioral health care is delivered to children and families—bringing together critical research, prevention, treatment, community support, and a state-of-the-art new facility. This new, integrated model for behavioral health care will shift how children are treated in Boston and around the world.
