Weekly Recap: 13 Finance Press Releases You Need to See

News provided byPR Newswire
Dec 12, 2025, 06:42 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy financial press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Vanguard's 2026 economic outlook, Saviynt's $700 million funding round and PNC's new "crypto for clients" solution.
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help finance journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Paramount Launches All-Cash Tender Offer to Acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $30 Per Share
David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, said: "WBD shareholders deserve an opportunity to consider our superior all-cash offer for their shares in the entire company. Our public offer, which is on the same terms we provided to the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors in private, provides superior value, and a more certain and quicker path to completion."
- Saviynt Raises $700M at Approximately $3B Valuation in KKR-Led Round to Establish Identity Security as the Foundation for the AI Era
"This is a defining moment for Saviynt and the industry," said Sachin Nayyar, Founder & CEO of Saviynt. "The demand for secure, governed identity has never been greater, and this growth investment gives us the resources to meet it head-on."
- Invesco and LGT Capital Partners Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Private Markets for U.S. Wealth and Retirement Investors
By pooling complementary strengths, the two firms aim to simplify access to private markets with industry-leading portfolio solutions and investor education.
- TSX Venture Exchange Market Data Now Available Across Over 40 Blockchains via Chainlink
The first wave of TMX Datalinx market data being published onchain includes TSXV, home to over 1,600 early-stage and growth companies spanning natural resources, technology, life sciences, and more.
- Vanguard Releases 2026 Economic and Market Outlook
Vanguard's global team of economists outlines the impact of artificial intelligence on the trajectory of markets, including how broader adoption of AI may affect the labor market, economic productivity and output, as well as equity and fixed income return prospects.
- T. Rowe Price's Inaugural Global Retirement Survey Finds One-Third of Savers Expect to Work in Retirement
The global research also surfaced economic and financial uncertainty among savers: 50% of respondents expect a recession by mid-2026, with inflation rated as a top concern (42%), as well as geopolitical events (30%) and interest rates (27%).
- Binance Becomes First Crypto Exchange To Secure a Global License Under ADGM Framework, Setting a New Standard in Digital-Asset Regulation
A license granted by FSRA of ADGM offers Binance credibility and seamless access across multiple markets, extending well beyond the UAE, and cements Binance's position at the forefront of regulatory progress in digital finance.
- BofA Launches Enhanced Workplace Benefits Solutions for Business Owners and Their Employees
Through Bank of America Workplace Benefits, business owners can now explore affordable, easy-to-manage plans and access tools that help enable them to identify the best plan for their businesses and their employees.
- Progressive Insurance® and Best Egg Enhance Access to Personal Loans
Through this offering, consumers will gain access to a wide range of flexible financial solutions, including both unsecured and secured personal loans, designed to meet them where they are in their financial journeys.
- Employers Shift to Precision Hiring Strategy as Global Employment Outlook Holds at 24% Amid Evolving Economic Conditions
While 40% of organizations plan to increase staff in Q1, 40% plan to maintain current headcount, and 16% expect to reduce workforce levels. Among those expanding, the top motivators are organizational growth (37%) and investment in new business areas (26%).
- ADP®'s New Save4Retirement Pooled Employer Plan Cuts Cost and Complexity
The retirement plan allows multiple unrelated employers to join a single, professionally managed 401(k) structure that consolidates administration and shifts key administrative fiduciary responsibilities to a pooled plan provider.
- PNC First Major Bank to Launch Direct Bitcoin Access for Clients, Powered by Coinbase's Crypto-as-a-Service Infrastructure
The first generation of PNC's new "crypto for clients" solution integrates Coinbase's institutional-grade CaaS infrastructure within the PNC Private Bank Online platform. Through Portfolio View, eligible clients can now access crypto custody capabilities to directly buy, hold and sell bitcoin.
- Alexander & Baldwin to be Taken Private in $2.3 Billion Transaction
A&B is the largest owner of high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers in Hawai'i. The Company's portfolio consists of approximately 4.0 million square feet of commercial space, including 21 retail centers, 14 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as fee interests in 146 acres of ground lease assets.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire.
Do you have a finance press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
- Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
SOURCE PR Newswire
Share this article