Wego and German National Tourist Office Continue partnership for the Fourth Year running

Over 1 million overnights from GCC travelers were recorded in Germany in 2022

GCC remains the 2nd strongest overseas market for inbound tourism to Germany

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), collaborates with German National Tourist Office for an exciting summer campaign focusing on the three pillars: sustainability, nature, and culture.

Over 1 million searches were recorded this year on Wego's platform to Germany. Through this partnership, we aim to drive more travelers and increase the numbers of searches and bookings to the country.

( from left to right): Yamina Sofo, Director at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO GCC), and Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego

Wego and German National Tourist Office will leverage their complementary resources, marketing channels, and customer bases to create an impactful campaign which will run across all marketing channels and social media. By joining forces, the two parties seek to enhance brand visibility and expand market reach.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego said: "We are proud to sign another exciting partnership with German National Tourist Office, a true pioneer in sustainable travel and cultural exploration. Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase the vibrant landscapes, rich heritage, and unparalleled experiences that Germany has to offer inspiring travelers to embark on unforgettable journeys. This partnership is in line with our collective mission to create memorable experiences and foster sustainable travel."

Germany promotes sustainable tourism practices. From eco-lodges and green hotels to eco-tours and responsible travel initiatives, sustainable tourism options are readily available. This approach ensures that all types of travelers can experience Germany's rich cultural heritage and nature while supporting local communities and protecting the environment.

The diverse culture provides the travelers with the chance to indulge with distinct traditions, festivals, and cuisine that vary across its vibrant cities and picturesque landscape. In addition, Germany boasts an impressive collection of 51 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, showcasing its rich history, architectural marvels, and stunning natural landscapes.

Nature plays a significant role in German culture, as evident in the country's numerous outdoor activities and appreciation for green spaces. Travelers get to enjoy hiking, cycling, and nature exploration. This love for nature is reflected in the careful preservation of forests, parks, and gardens throughout the country.

Yamina Sofo, Director at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO GCC), said:

"For the fourth consecutive year, Wego and the German National Tourist Office continue their successful partnership to promote Germany as an essential destination. With visitors making more than a million searches for Germany on Wego's platform, we are thrilled to highlight the country's sustainable tourism, mesmerising nature, and cultural treasures. Our goal is to inspire travellers to discover Germany's lively cities, embrace its unique traditions, and immerse themselves in breathtaking landscapes. This partnership underscores the German National Tourist Office's dedication to creating unforgettable experiences and advancing sustainable travel."

As part of this campaign, Wego will be also promoting Bicester Collection which offers unrivalled blend of designers in every village from heritage fashion houses and exciting new designers to international homeware brands.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore، Jakarta and Cairo.

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany's positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB's primary strategic areas of action are:

Developing evidence-based action plans on the basis of targeted market research and ongoing analysis of market-specific customer demand (Sinus milieus).

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Conducting targeted market research and analysis of market-specific customer demand in relation to various aspects of travel in the context of sustainability and culture among those with values-based lifestyles.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation:

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry's open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

Further information can be found in our online press center at www.germany.travel/presse . To download press pictures, please register via: https://dam.germany.travel

