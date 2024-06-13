Wego and GNTO Launch Partnership to Highlight Germany's UNESCO Treasures and Eco-Friendly Travel Experiences

DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announce a strategic partnership with the German National Tourist Office (GNTO) to launch an exciting new campaign.

This collaboration aims to position Germany as a leading destination for GCC travelers seeking enriching experiences rooted in UNESCO World Heritage sites and eco-conscious adventures.

The partnership will focus on enhancing traveler engagement by offering personalized recommendations and exclusive content through Wego's platform. By integrating advanced data analytics and user feedback, the campaign aims to tailor travel experiences that cater to individual preferences and interests.

"We at the German National Tourist Office (GNTO) are thrilled to partner with Wego, one of the leading travel platforms in the region," said Yamina Sofo, Director of the Marketing & Sales Office – German National Tourist Office (GNTO) GCC. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to building strong relationships with local travel experts who understand the unique preferences of GCC travelers.

Germany offers a wealth of experiences, from its UNESCO World Heritage Sites to its breathtaking natural beauty. Through this partnership, we aim to showcase these treasures to a wider audience and inspire longer stays that allow travelers to delve deeper into German culture and immerse themselves in the sustainable practices that are a hallmark of German tourism. We believe this partnership will encourage responsible travel and create lasting memories for all who choose Germany as their next destination," she added.

This initiative aligns with Germany's commitment to fostering sustainable tourism practices and aims to leave a positive, lasting impact on both travelers and the environment

"Partnering with the German National Tourist Office is a fantastic opportunity for us to highlight Germany's unique attractions to a broader audience," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer, Wego. "Germany is a destination that offers something for every traveler, from its rich history and culture to its stunning natural landscapes. Our collaboration aims to inspire and facilitate exceptional travel experiences for our users."

Through Wego's advanced search and booking, travelers get the best options to book their flights and accomodation to expore the best of Germany.

The campaign will feature targeted social media promotions, and travel guides to help travel book their trips. Wego's platform will showcase tailored itineraries, emphasizing Germany's UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the historic city of Berlin, the enchanting castles of Bavaria, the picturesque Rhine Valley, and the vibrant cultural hubs of Munich and Hamburg.

Whether travelers are drawn to Germany's historic architecture, vibrant festivals, or pristine landscapes, the country's UNESCO sites and sustainable tourism initiatives offer something for everyone.

Nature lovers are spoiled for choice with the picturesque landscapes of the Black Forest, the Rhine Valley's vineyards, and the pristine shores of the Baltic Sea. And let's not forget the culinary delights, where savory sausages, hearty pretzels, and world-renowned beers tantalize the taste buds.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany's positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB's primary strategic areas of action are:

Conducting targeted market research and analysis of market-specific customer demand in relation to various aspects of travel in the context of sustainability and culture among those with values-based lifestyles.

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry's open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

