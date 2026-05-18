Wego and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority Partner to Inspire Experience-Led Travel through RAK Moments

DUBAI, UAE, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) to inspire regional travellers to explore the emirate through RAK Moments, an experience–led destination campaign designed to reflect how modern travellers discover and connect with places.

Left to Right: Brent Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego

RAK Moments showcases Ras Al Khaimah through authentic, bookable experiences, from nature and adventure to wellness, culture, luxury hospitality, and family–friendly escapes. This campaign encourages travellers to explore the destination through meaningful moments rather than traditional itineraries.

Through Wego's extensive regional reach and travel insights, the campaign will spotlight Ras Al Khaimah's diverse offering, including luxury beachfront resorts, mountain and desert escapes, serene beaches, heritage sites, and a growing culinary and wellness scene. Together, these experiences position the emirate as a compelling option for both short–haul breaks and longer experiential stays.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Ras Al Khaimah has evolved into one of the region's most compelling destinations by offering travelers a wide variety of experiences within a single trip. Whether visitors are looking for relaxation, adventure, culture, or wellness, the emirate delivers an experience that feels authentic and accessible. Through this partnership, we aim to connect more travelers across MENA with everything Ras Al Khaimah has to offer while making the journey from discovery to booking seamless through Wego."

Brent Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority commented: "RAK Moments reflects the way travellers increasingly choose and connect with destinations through meaningful, experience–led journeys. Through our partnership with Wego, we aim to inspire travellers to discover the emirate in ways that feel personal, accessible, and genuinely memorable."

As demand for experience–led travel continues to grow across the region, Ras Al Khaimah's landscapes and diverse hospitality offering position it as a distinctive destination for couples, families, and solo travellers alike. Supported by integrated marketing initiatives, curated destination storytelling, and targeted digital campaigns, the partnership will further cement the emirate's position as one of the region's most dynamic tourism destinations.

For more information, visit: https://www.wego.ae/en/destinations/united-arab-emirates/ras-al-khaimah

About Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA)

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) was established in May 2011 under the government of Ras Al Khaimah. RAKTDA aims to develop the Emirate's tourism infrastructure and establish Ras Al Khaimah as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, creating sustainable investment opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. In order to achieve its goals, the Authority has a government mandate to license, regulate and monitor the Emirate's tourism and hospitality industry.

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About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Ares Management, Square Peg Capital, MBC Group, and Arqaam Capital, and is dual headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981117/Wego.jpg

SOURCE Wego