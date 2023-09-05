Wego and VisitBritain announce boost in bookings to Britain through its 'Spilling the tea on GREAT Britain' partnership campaign

Partnership sees 25% increase in bookings to Great Britain

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A partnership between Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and VisitBritain, Britain's national tourism agency, has seen a 25% boost in bookings to Great Britain.

The multi-media advertising partnership campaign "Spilling the Tea on Great Britain," which ran between January to June 2023, used a play on Britain's love of tea, inviting visitors to "See Things Differently." The campaign promoted Britain's rich cultural heritage, breathtaking coastlines and landscapes, as well as its dynamic cities and destinations including London, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Wego's statistics show a substantial surge in bookings from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait to Britain during the campaign, up 25% from January to June, compared to the same period last year. Additionally, passenger numbers traveling to Great Britain through Wego are up 27% during the same timeframe. There was also a 78% rise in Wego's searches from Riyadh to Newcastle and a 63% increase in searches to Manchester.

Wego VP of Brand Marketing and Social Media, Roxana Nicolescu, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the campaign growth figures that our partnership with VisitBritain has achieved. This collaboration signifies our joint commitment to showcasing the unparalleled beauty and experiences that Britain has to offer. The impressive growth in engagement and bookings affirms the impact of our collective efforts in igniting wanderlust and facilitating seamless travel experiences."

VisitBritain Head of Partnerships, APMEA, Jennifer Huntley, said: "Our partnership with Wego has been instrumental in promoting Britain's diverse travel experiences across the nations and regions to a global audience. The impressive growth figures from our partnership are also testament to the allure of Britain as a destination and the power of collaboration in driving tourism growth."

In an initiative to facilitate traveling for GCC nationals, the UK Government is set to launch a new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme commencing in October, starting with Qatar. With an application fee of £10, the ETA will also eliminate the necessity for visas among citizens from GCC nations and Jordan making journeys to Britain more cost-effective and convenient.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201043/Tower_Bridge_London.jpg

