Wego Announces Exciting Partnership with Malta Tourism to Elevate Travel Experience

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in MENA and India, is thrilled to announce its newest collaboration with Malta Tourism, aimed at providing travelers with unparalleled access to the country.

This partnership aims to offer a seamless journey from inspiration to exploration. By joining forces with Malta Tourism, Wego reinforces its dedication to delivering comprehensive travel solutions while showcasing the diverse and captivating destinations Malta has to offer.

Valletta

Malta, a gem nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean, boasts a rich tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty. From the UNESCO World Heritage sites to the crystal-clear waters of its pristine beaches, Malta promises an unforgettable adventure for every traveler.

With this collaboration, Wego users can now easily discover and plan their vacation to Malta, leveraging Wego's intuitive platform and Malta Tourism's wealth of resources and expertise.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Malta Tourism," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego. "At Wego, we are committed to empowering travelers with the tools and information they need to explore the world with confidence. Through this partnership, we look forward to showcasing the unparalleled charm of Malta and providing our users with unforgettable travel experiences."

As part of the partnership, Wego will feature insider tips, and curated travel guides to Malta, ensuring travelers have access to the best of what the destination has to offer. From uncovering hidden gems to experiencing the vibrant local culture, Wego and Malta Tourism aim to inspire wanderlust and create lasting memories for travelers around the globe.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Wego to promote Malta as a premier travel destination," said Arthur Grima, Director Marketing of the Malta Tourism Authority. "With its extensive reach and innovative approach to travel planning, Wego is the perfect partner to help us showcase the beauty and uniqueness of Malta to travelers worldwide. Together, we look forward to welcoming visitors to our shores and creating unforgettable experiences that will last a lifetime."

Nestled in the heart of the Mediterranean Sea, the Maltese Archipelago comprises of three main islands: Malta, Gozo and Comino. The breathtaking natural landscapes are complemented by the warm hospitality of the locals. From the oldest free-standing temples in the world, to the romantic walled city of Mdina, and the fortress capital city of Valletta, Malta is truly a historical wonder for those that choose to explore it.

Whether one is looking for an active holiday, a culinary journey, a curated experience, or simply to join in the local traditions and events, a visit to Malta can be a pleasant surprise as it offers much more than one might expect!

About Malta Tourism Authority and VisitMalta

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) was formally set up by the Malta Travel and Tourism Service Act (1999). This clearly defines its role – extending it beyond that of international marketing to include a domestic, motivating, directional, co-ordinating and regulatory role. The Act strengthens the public and private partnership in tourism through greater and more direct participation by the private sector in national planning and development of the industry.

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has a diverse role, but one which in essence is all about creating and fostering relationships. The MTA is the tourism industry's regulator and motivator, its business partner, the country's brand promoter, and is here to form, maintain and manage meaningful partnerships with all tourism stakeholders. Primarily, this means attracting visitors to the Islands, but also working closely alongside the private sector partners. Importantly, the MTA is also here to help strengthen the industry's human resources, ensure the highest standards and quality of the Islands' tourism product, and foster relations with local and international media.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website. Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344363/WEGO_Valletta.jpg

SOURCE Wego