Weichai Genset Wins Recognition in Growing African Market

News provided by

Weichai Power Co.,Ltd

29 Jan, 2024, 06:50 ET

WEIFANG, China, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial machinery innovator, Weichai Genset, is leading the way in solving the problems of inadequate power grid and high demand for customers across Africa. The company's Guinea cement plant and its 10×800kW plant-type power station, are the Weichai's flagship client in the region and serve as an example of their quality products and services in the region.

The plant is an unmanned, uncrewed, power station equipped with centralized monitoring, self-parallel diesel generator sets, and an automatic fuel supply system, which ensures power supply and reduces labor costs for the client. Since May 2022, the power station has been running with zero failure rate, supplying power to the production equipment for more than 5,000 hours on average, producing revenue streams for the client and receiving high praise.

Weichai produces African diesel generation units, equipped with automatic parallel operation, fuel supply, and centralized monitoring, that effectively address the challenges posed by often unstable local power grids and the demands of heavy-duty production.

Weichai has tailored its African systems to suit the region's hot climate and diverse demands. The company's enhanced cooling water tanks and introduced ATS controllers with separate structures designed for local factories, mines, offices, and other applications.

Weichai-powered cement plants have been operating flawlessly in the Africa region, with a perfect track record—earning rave reviews and high praise for their consistent, reliable performance.

Interested consumers can check out more from the company's website: https://en.weichai.com/

