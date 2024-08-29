Weidner Apartment Homes Donates to The University of Colorado Colorado Springs, to Form a New Property Management and Real Estate Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidner Apartment Homes, the 12th largest apartment owner in the U.S. and a prominent Colorado Springs real estate investor, is delighted to announce a partnership with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) and Norwood Development Group to bring a four-year degree Property Management and Real Estate Program (the 'Program') to the UCCS Downtown campus in 2025.

The UCCS Downtown Campus. Photo Credits: UCCS

The Program will be established with a $2M joint funding commitment split evenly between Weidner and Norwood Development Group. Both groups will also gain seats on the Program Advisory Board to provide guidance to the Director and the Dean of the College of Business. UCCS will support the Program by committing $2.1M towards operations and scholarships.

The Program will offer a comprehensive real estate asset management curriculum focused on instruction, experiential learning opportunities, internships, and attendance at local and national industry events. It will be housed in the UCCS College of Business and double the footprint of the UCCS Downtown campus.

"This investment represents yet another vote of confidence from Weidner into Colorado Springs' emerging national influence. The primary reason for this joint venture was to help grow the downtown campus and connect it to the vast ecosystem of business, government, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship opportunities. Knowing that we've dedicated significant contributions to scholarships for students was another," said Greg Cerbana, Weidner's VP of Government Affairs.

Weidner has brought similar real estate programs and program-related scholarships to the University of Alaska Anchorage, Ball State University, MacEwan University, Oklahoma State University, and the University of Wisconsin–Stout.

"Leaders nationwide hold the CU system in tremendous regard. We are honored to provide students with an industry-leading property management curriculum through our partnership with Norwood Development Group. Program graduates will learn critical industry-related skills and be valuable resources to the entire real estate sector," said Dean Weidner, Weidner's Chairman and Founder.

About Weidner Apartment Homes

Founded by W. Dean Weidner in 1977, Weidner Apartment Homes is a real estate investment and property management company recognized as an efficient provider of quality rental apartment homes and a creative developer of new housing. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, WA, and its portfolio covers 13 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. Please visit our website https://www.weidner.com/.

