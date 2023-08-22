Weidner Apartment Homes Donates to We Fortify to Construct Four Tiny Homes for Young Adults Experiencing Homelessness in Colorado Springs, CO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidner Apartment Homes, a real estate investment and property management company, partnered with the nonprofit We Fortify by donating to their project, Working Fusion at Mill Street, to house young adults experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs, CO.

The Working Fusion at Mill Street tiny home community. Photo credit: We Fortify.

Working Fusion at Mill Street is a community of eighteen fully-furnished tiny homes for young adults experiencing economic and housing instability. The community is a dignified, affordable, safe housing option that provides residents with trauma-informed care, life skills, educational opportunities, and training for placement in a living wage position.

"Since Weidner is a market rate housing provider, this investment in an affordable housing project allows us to fund a different need of the area's market. Every sector in the industry needs to be healthy for it to thrive, and our partnership with We Fortify to invest in their Working Fusion at Mill Street project enables us to support the housing market outside of our initial line of work." Said Weidner's VP of Government Affairs, Greg Cerbana.

Construction for the project began in February 2021 by tearing down dilapidated homes along S. Sierra Madre St in downtown Colorado Springs. Sixteen homes are complete and occupied, and the two remaining homes will be finalized in October 2023. Weidner donated the funds to build and furnish four currently inhabited homes. The project received 2600+ volunteer hours and was sponsored by 200 individual impact investors. As of August 2023, the first two residents have graduated from the program, live independently, and are working full-time or pursuing a degree.

"Weidner is delighted to facilitate a safe setting for young adults experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs. We believe the residents will have access to resources they need to steer their lives in a positive direction so they can pay it forward to their community." Said Cerbana.

