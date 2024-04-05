Weidner Apartment Homes Named 12th Largest Apartment Owner in The U.S.

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidner Apartment Homes, a real estate investment and property management company headquartered in Kirkland, WA, earned national recognition this week by making the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2024 50 Largest Apartment Owners List. All listed apartment owners are ranked based on their portfolio holdings in the U.S. as of January 1, 2024.

Weidner Apartment Homes’s Home Office in Kirkland, WA.

Weidner is the 12th largest apartment owner in the country, with 62,018 units owned and managed by the organization. Weidner's international portfolio is 68,462 units, including its 6,444 units in Canada.

"This exciting milestone serves as a humble reminder of how far our company has come in its 47 years and a strong motivator for our future goals," said Kevin Colard, Weidner's Chief Investment Officer. "We take pride in being able to serve as a leader in each of our markets by providing clean and safe housing for all our residents while also offering dynamic and stable careers for our associates. Our consistent growth allows us to push forward on our mission – a mission that takes hard work and commitment from many talented people, which Weidner is extremely privileged to have."

Weidner was previously ranked as the 15th largest apartment owner in the U.S. in 2023 and grew its portfolio by 3,462 units in the past year. This growth also included the company entering a new region, Charlotte, NC, when it acquired its first community on the East Coast.

Weidner is thrilled to be recognized by the NMHC as the 12th largest apartment owner in the U.S. This achievement would not have been possible without its incredible teams, who expertly manage and care for its communities to enable the company's continued growth.

About Weidner Apartment Homes

Founded by W. Dean Weidner in 1977, Weidner Apartment Homes is a real estate investment and property management company recognized as an efficient provider of quality rental apartment homes and a creative developer of new housing. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, WA, and its portfolio covers 13 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. Please visit our website at https://www.weidner.com/.

SOURCE Weidner Apartment Homes