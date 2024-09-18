Weidner Apartment Homes Names Ben Katon as Chief Capital Markets Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidner Apartment Homes, the 12th largest apartment owner in the U.S., has named Ben Katon as Chief Capital Markets Officer.

Ben Katon, Chief Capital Markets Officer at Weidner Apartment Homes.

Katon graduated with a dual master's degree in Accounting and Finance. He joined Weidner in 2003 and has been on Weidner's Executive Leadership team since 2007. In his over two decades with the company, Katon has helped grow Weidner's portfolio from approximately 12,000 units to over 70,000. This expansion is due in part to Katon's positive relationship within the apartment industry as a reliable borrower who consistently executes deals.

Katon facilitated the finance of an average of 60 deals per year for Weidner in his former position as Sr. VP of Finance and Acquisitions.

"In my 21 years at Weidner, I have deeply enjoyed the fast-paced growth of our company and industry and the exciting challenges these opportunities bring. However, what I enjoy most are the people I work with at Weidner and within our industry," said Katon.

"Ben has been institutional in shaping our conservative financial structure and innovational in providing precisely the correct type of loan for each transaction. He is a master at his craft," said Dean Weidner, Weidner's Chairman and Founder.

About Weidner Apartment Homes

Founded by W. Dean Weidner in 1977, Weidner Apartment Homes is a real estate investment and property management company recognized as an efficient provider of quality rental apartment homes and a creative developer of new housing. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, WA, and its portfolio covers 13 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. Please visit our website https://www.weidner.com/.

SOURCE Weidner Apartment Homes