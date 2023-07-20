Weidner Apartment Homes' Service Technician in Training Program Encourages Technical School Students to Enter Careers in Apartment Building Maintenance

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weidner Apartment Homes, a real estate investment and property management company, expanded its support for maintenance-related programs at technical schools by partnering with Perry Technical Institute in Yakima, WA. One way that Weidner supports the institute is by recruiting its students for the organization's Service Technician in Training (SIT) program. This six-month-long apprenticeship is unique to the multifamily industry and has been part of Weidner's maintenance structure since 2014.

Members of Weidner Apartment Homes’ Service Technician in Training program.

"While selecting schools to partner with and recruit from, we seek institutions that can furnish us with well-educated, highly skilled individuals ready to enter the workforce. Perry Technical Institute offers a range of courses that align with our industry. Renowned for its size and reputation, this esteemed institute consistently produces top-quality candidates to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals." Said Brandon Zeigler, Weidner's National Maintenance Recruiter and SIT Program Manager.

SIT participants are partnered with a certified apartment maintenance mentor to complete a six-month curriculum to master core skills of apartment building maintenance with opportunities to receive various specialized certifications. "Our Chairman and Founder, Dean Weidner, believes in educating and elevating people who are passionate about our industry. The SIT program allows students to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world applications, enriching their skill sets and creating a solid foundation for their future maintenance career." Said Zeigler.

Weidner has active recruiting partnerships with five universities and 11 technical schools. The support ranges from financial sponsorships to program development and recruiting efforts. This not only injects new, quality talent into the multifamily and apartment building maintenance industries, but it also supports higher education programs to elevate all students studying trades applicable to property management.

"For our industry (HVAC), the SIT program has been a fantastic continuation of our offerings at Western Technical Institute. When our HVAC students graduate from our institute and continue into the SIT program, they learn a plethora of life trades and skills, turning our graduates into well-rounded maintenance technicians." Said Harry Gruber, HVAC Program Director at Western Technical Institute, one of Weidner's established technical school partners.

Weidner has hired over 300 SITs throughout the country and is eager to expand its influence and encourage more students to enter careers in apartment building maintenance through its emerging partnership with Perry Technical Institute.

