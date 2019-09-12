Weight Loss Researcher Presents Latest Findings: Shaklee Life Shake™ Preserves Muscle During Weight Loss with Remarkable Results During Weight Loss and Maintenance Phases of Study

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee Corporation was honored to feature Wayne Westcott, Ph.D. as a keynote speaker at the Science Symposium held as part of its 2019 Global Conference in July. Dr. Westcott shared the results of three Shaklee-funded research studies. Two of these were also featured in his presentation on the importance of protein and strength training in weight management, which he gave at the Harvard Medical School Blackburn Course on Treating Obesity June 21-22, 2019.

Wayne Westcott, Ph.D. as keynote speaker during the Science Symposium at the Shaklee Global Conference, July 2019.

Dr. Westcott's research provides powerful data validating the need for 50% higher protein intake over RDA amounts in order to preserve muscle such that weight loss comes from fat stores and metabolism is not compromised, as tends to occur in most other weight loss studies.

The two studies presented at the Harvard conference used the Shaklee Life Shake™ as the core foundation of a six-month weight loss study followed by a six-month weight maintenance study. The results were remarkable: Life Shake-using participants lost significantly more weight than the control group, with all of the weight loss coming from fat.

Dr. Westcott explained the significance of these results, "Most diet programs can have 30 or 40% of the weight lost as muscle, which is counterproductive because it just reduces your metabolic rate so far that you can't keep that weight off. About 95% of all individuals who lose weight on a diet regain that weight within the first year after they go off the weight loss plan. That's why this concurrent fat loss and muscle gain is so important."

Significant improvements in blood pressure and Hgb A1C were also noted in the group using the Life Shakes. In the maintenance phase, those using one Life Shake as a meal replacement were able to fully maintain their weight loss and continued to also build some muscle and lose additional body fat.

"This result had not been attained before. With the exercise program and one meal replacement shake, they continued to build muscle, lose fat and had no significant increase in overall body weight. It was a phenomenal study and we thank Shaklee so much for sponsoring this research."

About Wayne Westcott

Wayne Westcott, Ph.D. is Director of Exercise Science at Quincy College near Boston, Massachusetts. He has been a strength training consultant for the US Navy, the US Air Force, the National YMCA and the American Council on Exercise. He has authored 30 books and more than 90 peer-reviewed research publications. Dr. Westcott has been a featured keynote speaker at the American College of Nutrition, the American College of Sports Medicine as well as numerous appearances at the Harvard Medical School conferences on lifestyle medicine and obesity.

About Shaklee

Since its inception, Shaklee Corporation has combined breakthrough scientific research with pure, safe, and proven ingredients to develop the world's most cutting-edge and life-enhancing health products. Founded by Dr. Forrest C. Shaklee, who developed the first multivitamin in the U.S. 100 years ago, Shaklee is a leading health and wellness company with a long history of pioneering advances in nutritional science. Shaklee products are backed by over 135 clinical studies, published papers, and scientific presentations that show they make a difference in your health. Shaklee is one of the most well-established names in the nutritional supplement and direct selling industries with over 2 million members worldwide.

