Weight Loss Supplement Market to grow by USD 2,066.13 million from 2022 to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The weight loss supplement market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,066.13 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.75% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Bioalpha Holdings Berhad, FANCL Corp., Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GNC Holdings LLC, Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Market America Inc., Nature Sure, Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Shaklee Corp., Solace Nutrition, True Protein Pty Ltd., Vitaco Ltd., and Wolfson Holdco Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Weight Loss Supplement Market 2023-2027

The weight loss supplement market Insights -

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Online stores and Retail outlets), Type (Pills, Powder, and Liquid), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Weight loss supplement market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Weight Loss Supplement Market – Market Dynamics

Key Weight Loss Supplement Market Driver

The growth of online retail stores is the major factor driving market growth. The growing availability of the Internet has resulted in higher adoption of online retail and a shift in consumer purchasing patterns across various retail sectors. The convenience of online shopping, the ability to compare products and prices from different suppliers, and value-added services like home delivery are driving the expansion of e-commerce. Dietary supplements, including weight loss supplements, are also widely available through online stores. With the increasing number of suppliers and their products offered on online platforms, consumers are increasingly inclined to make their purchases through these digital channels. Furthermore, consumers can access feedback and reviews from existing users of a product, enhancing their understanding and enabling them to make more informed purchasing decisions. Hence, these factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Weight Loss Supplement Market Trend

The increasing popularity of plant-based supplements is an emerging trend supporting market growth. The growing acceptance of plant-based weight loss supplements is a prominent trend in the global weight loss market. Customers are increasingly seeking natural and sustainable solutions for weight management due to their heightened environmental awareness and focus on health. Plant-based supplements offer several advantages compared to traditional weight loss products, including the absence of harmful chemicals and artificial additives. These supplements are derived from natural ingredients such as herbal extracts and botanicals, which are believed to possess health benefits. Moreover, plant-based supplements are more environmentally friendly than their animal-based counterparts as they require fewer resources and often utilize organic and sustainable farming practices. Additionally, herbal weight loss supplements tend to be more affordable and accessible to a broader range of customers compared to those derived from animal products. Hence, the demand for plant-based weight loss supplements is expected to spur the expansion of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Weight Loss Supplement Market Challenge

The risk of side effects is a major challenge hindering market growth. Weight loss supplements are used for a range of purposes, including reducing food cravings, suppressing appetite, and boosting metabolism. These supplements are available in various forms, such as energy bars, tablets, capsules, and health drinks, offering consumers a wide selection to choose from. However, it's important to note that these supplements can potentially affect the body's normal metabolism and may lead to side effects such as increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, restlessness, diarrhoea, insomnia, kidney issues, liver damage, rectal bleeding, and more. These health risks associated with weight loss supplements can impact their adoption rates among users. Thus, the risk of these health issues is a major challenge for the growth of the global market.

What are the key data covered in this Weight Loss Supplement Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the weight loss supplement market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the weight loss supplement market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the weight loss supplement markets across North America, Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of weight loss supplement market vendors

Weight Loss Supplement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,066.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amway Corp., Bioalpha Holdings Berhad, FANCL Corp., Glanbia plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GNC Holdings LLC, Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Market America Inc., Nature Sure, Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Shaklee Corp., Solace Nutrition, True Protein Pty Ltd., Vitaco Ltd., and Wolfson Holdco Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

