Weight Management Market size to grow by USD 85.5 billion from 2022-2027| Amway Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weight Management Market size is forecasted to grow by USD 85.5 billion at a CAGR of 9.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market analysis. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Amway Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fermentis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Forever Living Products International LLC, Glanbia plc, GNC India, Herbalife International of America Inc., Kellogg Co., Nature Sure, Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Nestle SA, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Nutricore Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Pharmacare Laboratories Australia, RITS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Sunova Products, True Protein Pty Ltd. and Novo Nordisk AS. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio Buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Weight Management Market 2023-2027

Weight Management Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

Amway Corp.: The company offers weight management such as Bodykey Nutritious Delicious Shake Mix, Bodykey WOW Bundle Vanilla, Liver Health Support, and NutriCare Basket.

Weight Management Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented by Type (Diet, Equipment and Services) Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe and Rest of World (ROW)).

The diet segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. A key driving factor for this growth is the rising prevalence of obesity and its associated health issues. Obesity is known to lead to various health problems, such as hypertension, joint ailments, diabetes, and other related conditions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Weight Management Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to make a substantial 35% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the weight management market in North America is significantly influenced by factors such as increasing consumer interest in healthier lifestyles and growing concerns related to obesity. Among the countries in North America, the United States stands out as a leading market for weight management. Furthermore, the region is witnessing a surge in the popularity of weight management, driven by factors including the rising obesity rates in the population and increased awareness of the health risks associated with being overweight. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to boost market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Weight Management Market 2023 - 2027: Driver & Trend:

Driver:

Rising global obesity rates is driven by increasing chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

Limited effectiveness of existing drugs contributes to obesity prevalence.

Sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity lead to health problems, including obesity and cardiovascular diseases.

Growing disease prevalence presents substantial opportunities for the weight management market, positively impacting the growth.

Trend:

A key factor shaping the weight management market growth is the rising demand from developing economies.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market. Identify key trends, drivers and challenges in the market. Download the sample report to gain access to this information

Related Reports:

Weight Management Devices Market: The Weight Management Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,572.6 million.

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market: The probiotic dietary supplements market share is expected to increase by USD 1.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72%.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers Challenges & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17000 reports and counting covering 800 technologies spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio