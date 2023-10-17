Weight Management Market size to grow by USD 85.5 billion from 2022-2027| Amway Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weight Management Market size is forecasted to grow by USD 85.5 billion at a CAGR of 9.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio market analysis. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Amway Corp., Astellas Pharma Inc., Estrellas Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fermentis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Forever Living Products International LLC, Glanbia plc, GNC India, Herbalife International of America Inc., Kellogg Co., Nature Sure, Natures Sunshine Products Inc., Nestle SA, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Nutricore Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Pharmacare Laboratories Australia, RITS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Sunova Products, True Protein Pty Ltd. and Novo Nordisk AS. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio Buy the report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Weight Management Market 2023-2027
Weight Management Market 2023 – 2027: Company Profile:

Amway Corp.: The company offers weight management such as Bodykey Nutritious Delicious Shake Mix, Bodykey WOW Bundle Vanilla, Liver Health Support, and NutriCare Basket.

Weight Management Market 2023 – 2027: Segmentation Analysis:

The market is segmented by Type (Diet, Equipment and Services) Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe and Rest of World (ROW)). 

The diet segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. A key driving factor for this growth is the rising prevalence of obesity and its associated health issues. Obesity is known to lead to various health problems, such as hypertension, joint ailments, diabetes, and other related conditions.

Weight Management Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to make a substantial 35% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the weight management market in North America is significantly influenced by factors such as increasing consumer interest in healthier lifestyles and growing concerns related to obesity. Among the countries in North America, the United States stands out as a leading market for weight management. Furthermore, the region is witnessing a surge in the popularity of weight management, driven by factors including the rising obesity rates in the population and increased awareness of the health risks associated with being overweight. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to boost market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Weight Management Market 2023 - 2027: Driver & Trend:

Driver:

  • Rising global obesity rates is driven by increasing chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.
  • Limited effectiveness of existing drugs contributes to obesity prevalence.
  • Sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity lead to health problems, including obesity and cardiovascular diseases.
  • Growing disease prevalence presents substantial opportunities for the weight management market, positively impacting the growth.

Trend:

  • A key factor shaping the weight management market growth is the rising demand from developing economies.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers Challenges & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.