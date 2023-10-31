Weill Cornell Medicine Physician joins colleagues to offer enhanced support and service through the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Innovative healthcare model emphasizes preventive wellness with greater convenience and

a closer doctor-patient relationship

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Ryan Bell, MD has joined the select group of physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine's Primary Care Division to offer CCP's Hybrid Choice™, an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient.

The Weill Cornell Medicine Hybrid Choice program by CCP is a unique membership program that allows physicians to provide the utmost in patient service and support to those patients who want it, while continuing to see and care for all of the patients in their traditional practice. Patients are able to choose the practice experience they want. No patients are ever turned away and the physicians continue to accept insurance and Medicare, as before.

Weill Cornell Medicine is one of a growing number of healthcare organizations exploring membership medicine as a way to satisfy patients who want a closer doctor/patient relationship. CCP's Hybrid Choice program allows physicians to offer concierge care from within their existing practice, maintaining their complete patient panels, including those who choose not to join.

"The patients served by Weill Cornell Medicine's Primary Care division have deep and meaningful relationships with their physicians, and that's why CCP programs are so in-demand here," says Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "Patients value the time they spend with Dr. Bell and his colleagues. In this complicated healthcare landscape, that's important. We are pleased to work with such an excellent group of physicians to meet patient needs."

Hospital networks and medical groups of all sizes are the fastest growing market at CCP. The flexible programs generate new and much-needed revenue, enhance physician morale, and improve patient satisfaction, without having to dismiss or relocate patients, or change a business structure. "Our flexible approach to membership medicine means concierge care can be simply a service option for those patients who want the extra connectivity and support. Healthcare organizations like Weill Cornell Medicine are experiencing the benefits and we look forward to helping them grow."

Dr. Ryan Bell's medical practice is located at 232 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024. The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program, to join, or to find a participating Weill Cornell Medicine primary care physician in your area, contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

