Weill Cornell Medicine Physician joins colleagues to offer enhanced support and service through the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

News provided by

Concierge Choice Physicians

31 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Innovative healthcare model emphasizes preventive wellness with greater convenience and
a closer doctor-patient relationship 

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that Ryan Bell, MD has joined the select group of physicians from Weill Cornell Medicine's Primary Care Division to offer CCP's Hybrid Choice™, an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and patient. 

The Weill Cornell Medicine Hybrid Choice program by CCP is a unique membership program that allows physicians to provide the utmost in patient service and support to those patients who want it, while continuing to see and care for all of the patients in their traditional practice. Patients are able to choose the practice experience they want.  No patients are ever turned away and the physicians continue to accept insurance and Medicare, as before.

Weill Cornell Medicine is one of a growing number of healthcare organizations exploring membership medicine as a way to satisfy patients who want a closer doctor/patient relationship. CCP's Hybrid Choice program allows physicians to offer concierge care from within their existing practice, maintaining their complete patient panels, including those who choose not to join.

"The patients served by Weill Cornell Medicine's Primary Care division have deep and meaningful relationships with their physicians, and that's why CCP programs are so in-demand here," says Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "Patients value the time they spend with Dr. Bell and his colleagues. In this complicated healthcare landscape, that's important.  We are pleased to work with such an excellent group of physicians to meet patient needs."

Hospital networks and medical groups of all sizes are the fastest growing market at CCP.  The flexible programs generate new and much-needed revenue, enhance physician morale, and improve patient satisfaction, without having to dismiss or relocate patients, or change a business structure. "Our flexible approach to membership medicine means concierge care can be simply a service option for those patients who want the extra connectivity and support. Healthcare organizations like Weill Cornell Medicine are experiencing the benefits and we look forward to helping them grow."   

Dr. Ryan Bell's medical practice is located at 232 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024. The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee. For more information on the program, to join, or to find a participating Weill Cornell Medicine primary care physician in your area,  contact Concierge Choice Physicians at (877) 888-5590.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)
Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians

Also from this source

Select Physicians from Santa Monica Family Physicians and The Doctors of Saint John's Now Offering the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Select Physicians from Santa Monica Family Physicians and The Doctors of Saint John's Now Offering the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that seven physicians from...
Select Weill Cornell Medicine Physicians Now Offering Enhanced Support through the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Select Weill Cornell Medicine Physicians Now Offering Enhanced Support through the Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, announces today that five physicians from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.