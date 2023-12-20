Weinberg Capital Group announces Recapitalization of Salt River Aviation

News provided by

Weinberg Capital Group

20 Dec, 2023, 10:57 ET

CLEVELAND, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberg Capital Group ("WCG") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Salt River Aviation ("SRA" or the "Company"), a niche provider of Auxiliary Power Units ("APU"), APU teardown and disassembly services, APU subcomponents, and other airframe parts and components. Based in Chandler AZ, SRA is known across the industry as "APU experts", providing the highest quality APU's & APU Subcomponents.

"We look forward to partnering with Greg and Annie Crill and their talented team stated Chip Weinberg, Managing Partner at WCG. The Company has a strong track record of success, and we intend to continue this tradition by investing in continued growth while maintaining its reputation for customer service and delivery. 

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Crill, who will be continuing as CEO, stated "We are very excited and proud to have the opportunity to partner with WCG to continue our growth plans. With their experience and resources, we anticipate a long-lasting partnership. More importantly, from the perspective of our customer and partners, this transaction will be seamless as our entire team will stay in place as we look to enhance our business.

WCG is actively seeking add-ons for SRA. 

About Salt River Aviation

Founded in 2006, the Company is known throughout the industry as APU expert, acting as a holistic supplier of APUs, components, and related services to the entire aviation ecosystem including maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers (MROs), OEMs, airlines, lessors, and aftermarket distributors. SRA targets some of the largest commercial aircraft platforms today, including the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families.

About Weinberg Capital Group

Weinberg Capital Group is a Cleveland, OH-based family office that invests in well-positioned middle market companies located throughout the U.S. with annual revenue from $10 to $100 million and EBITDA ranging from $2 to $10 million. WCG seeks to partner with management teams and leverage its flexible, long-term capital to maximize value for all stakeholders. The firm's current portfolio covers a broad range of industries including consumer products, manufacturing, business services, and value-added distribution. For more information, visit www.weinbergcap.com.

SOURCE Weinberg Capital Group

Also from this source

WEINBERG CAPITAL GROUP COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL EXIT OF SILL

Weinberg Capital Group ("WCG") is pleased to announce the successful exit of its interest in Cleveland, OH based Alex N. Sill Company ("Sill" or, the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.