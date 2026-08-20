Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Attorneys Honored by Best Lawyers® for 2027

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that four of the firm's attorneys have been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers in America®, a prestigious peer recognition that highlights exceptional work in the field of family law.

This year's honorees are:

New Jersey Best Lawyers 2027

Recognition by The Best Lawyers in America® is determined through rigorous peer review, with professional abilities evaluated by colleagues practicing in the same legal field and geographic region. First published more than four decades ago, Best Lawyers has become one of the legal profession's most established peer-reviewed recognition programs.

"Being recognized by fellow attorneys in the field makes this honor especially meaningful," said Bari Z. Weinberger, founder and managing partner of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group. "Robyn, Rachel, Carmela and Judge Maenza are exceptional family law professionals who bring tremendous skill and dedication to the families they serve. They understand what is at stake for our clients during some of the most challenging times in their lives, and we are extremely proud to see their commitment and hard work recognized by their peers."

The Best Lawyers honors continue a year of significant recognition for Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group and its attorneys.

The firm was named to the Best Law Firms® 2026 list, earning Tier 1 rankings in both Family Law and Family Law Mediation. Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group was also voted Best Family Law Firm in the New Jersey Law Journal's Best of 2025 survey, reflecting the trust and respect of legal professionals throughout New Jersey.

Adding to these honors, the firm was included in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms list, a nationwide recognition highlighting law firms for excellence in areas including employee opportunity, professional development and workplace culture.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group attorneys were also selected to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers list: Bari Z. Weinberger, Dianna C. Cavaliere, Robyn Howlett, Gina-Marie Izzo, Carmela L. Novi, Rachel E. Partyka, Richard A. Outhwaite, David F. Salvaggio, Salvatore A. Simeone and Aleida A. Piccini De Velazquez. Hillary Piedra was selected to the 2026 New Jersey Rising Stars list. Super Lawyers recognizes no more than 5% of attorneys in each state, while no more than 2.5% are selected to Rising Stars.

Additionally, Bari Z. Weinberger was named to NJ Family's 2026 Best Lawyers for Families list for family law, an honor based on nominations from New Jersey parents and families who have worked directly with the attorneys they recommend.

"What makes these recognitions so special is that they reflect our firm from so many different perspectives, from the respect of our peers and the trust of the families we help to the talented professionals who make up our team," Weinberger said. "Together, these honors reinforce our commitment to excellence in family law and to creating an environment where our attorneys can do their best work for our clients."

About Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group

Award-winning Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is a New Jersey family law firm dedicated exclusively to divorce and family law matters. The firm's attorneys represent clients in divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, asset division, domestic violence, mediation and other family law matters throughout New Jersey.

With offices throughout New Jersey, the firm's attorneys are committed to providing strategic, compassionate representation tailored to each client's individual needs, goals and circumstances.

Contact:

Bari Weinberger

888-888-0919

[email protected]

SOURCE Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, LLC.