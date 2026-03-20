Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Attorneys Recognized Among New Jersey's Top Family Law Professionals for 2026

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that multiple attorneys have been named to the prestigious 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists — an honor reserved for select attorneys who demonstrate exceptional professional achievement and peer recognition in their field.

2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers Honorees

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group attorneys named to the 2026 New Jersey Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars lists.

Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq.

Dianna C. Cavaliere, Esq.

Robyn Howlett, Esq.

Gina-Marie Izzo, Esq.

Carmela L. Novi, Esq.

Rachel E. Partyka, Esq.

Richard A. Outhwaite, Esq.

David F. Salvaggio, Esq.

Salvatore A. Simeone, Esq.

Aleida A. Piccini De Velazquez, Esq.

2026 New Jersey Rising Stars

Michael P. McGuire, Esq.

Hillary Piedra, Esq.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service recognizing attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Fewer than five percent of attorneys in New Jersey are selected as Super Lawyers, and only 2.5 percent are named Rising Stars. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.

Why This Recognition Matters for Clients

"For individuals navigating divorce and family law matters, the stakes could not be higher," said Bari Z. Weinberger, Certified Matrimonial Attorney and founder of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group. "Recognition by Super Lawyers reflects the respect of our peers, but more importantly, it affirms our unwavering commitment to protecting our clients' financial security, their relationships with their children, and their futures."

Each year, firm attorneys are recognized on the Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers lists, underscoring a sustained record of excellence and leadership within the New Jersey family law community. Attorneys at the firm have also been honored by Best Lawyers in America® and named Top Attorneys for Families by NJ Family magazine. The firm itself has received distinguished recognition for professional excellence and client care, including being named the 2025 New Jersey Law Journal survey winner for Best Family Law Firm and inclusion in Best Law Firms in America for the past five years.

"We are humbled by these honors and proud to have our work recognized by our peers," Weinberger added. "Most importantly, our clients deserve experienced advocates who provide both legal excellence and compassionate guidance during some of life's most difficult transitions."

A Commitment to Excellence in Family Law

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group remains dedicated to delivering strategic, compassionate, and results-driven representation across all family law matters, including divorce, child custody, alimony, property division, domestic violence protection, mediation, and adoption.

With offices throughout New Jersey, Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is an award-winning firm devoted exclusively to family law. The firm is committed to safeguarding clients' rights, protecting parent-child relationships, and helping families move forward with strength, stability, and peace of mind.

To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit www.WeinbergerLawGroup.com .

Media Contact:

Bari Weinberger

888-888-0919

[email protected]

SOURCE Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, LLC.