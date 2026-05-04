Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Named to U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms List

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, a leading New Jersey-based family law firm, is pleased to announce its inclusion in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms list, a nationwide recognition highlighting law firms that demonstrate excellence in employee opportunity and compensation, professional development, and workplace culture.

"This honor reflects our commitment to the culture we've intentionally built, one where legal professionals are respected, valued, and empowered to do their best work," Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq., founder of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, LLC. Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Named to The U.S. News Best Companies To Work For: Law Firms 2026 List

The accolade places Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group among a select group of law firms recognized for creating environments where attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and support staff can thrive.

"This honor reflects our commitment to the culture we've intentionally built, one where legal professionals are respected, valued, and empowered to do their best work," said Bari Z. Weinberger, Esq., Certified Matrimonial Attorney and founder of the firm. "By creating an environment where our team has the tools and resources they need to succeed, we enable our attorneys to focus on what matters most: protecting our clients' rights, safeguarding their children, and securing their futures."

A Recognition Grounded in Measurable Workplace Excellence

To develop its 2026 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms list, U.S. News & World Report conducted a data-driven evaluation of firms based on key indicators of employee satisfaction and long-term success. The methodology draws on an "Employee's Hierarchy of Needs," measuring how well organizations support their teams across essential areas such as compensation, job security, workplace culture, and opportunities for growth.

Firms with the strongest overall performance across these categories earned a place on the 2026 list. Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group was the highest scoring New Jersey Law Firm, receiving top 5/5 ratings in areas including quality of pay, work-life balance, belonging, comfort, and professional development.

Supporting Professionals at Every Stage of Their Careers

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group's inclusion on the list reflects its ongoing investment in creating a workplace where legal professionals can build meaningful, sustainable careers. Through a focus on mentorship, collaboration, and professional growth, the firm empowers its attorneys to deliver strategic, thoughtful, and client-centered representation across all areas of family law.

"We are incredibly proud of the workplace we've built," Weinberger added. "This recognition affirms our commitment to each member of our team, and to every client who trusts us during one of the most important times in their life."

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group: NJ's Award-Winning Legal Team

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is a New Jersey-based law firm focused exclusively on divorce and family law matters, including custody, support, and asset and complex marital finance issues. The firm is dedicated to providing strategic, compassionate, and results-driven representation to individuals and families navigating significant life transitions.

This latest recognition builds on a strong history of professional honors for Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group and its leadership. The firm has been ranked as a Best Law Firms for New Jersey for several consecutive years by the Best Lawyers program. Additionally, in a recent survey conducted by the New Jersey Law Journal, Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group was named the #1 family law firm where other legal professionals trust to send clients. Founder Bari Z. Weinberger has been named to New Jersey Family's Best Lawyers for Families list, and multiple attorneys at the firm have been recognized as Super Lawyers, reflecting the team's peer recognition and professional achievement within the legal community.

You can learn more about career opportunities and firm updates by following Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group on LinkedIn. Individuals seeking guidance on divorce or family law matters are encouraged to contact the firm to schedule a confidential consultation.

Media Contact:

Bari Z. Weinberger

8888880919

[email protected]

SOURCE Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, LLC.