Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Attorneys Named to Elite Super Lawyers List for 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to recognize firm attorneys named to the New Jersey Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists for 2021. Fewer than 5 percent of attorneys in the state received this elite distinction.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group attorneys recognized this year are firm partner and founder, Bari Z. Weinberger, who marks over a decade of consecutive Super Lawyers designations. Super Lawyers Rising Stars honorees are firm partner Jessica Sprague and family law attorneys Ryan Russell, Samantha Massenzio and Hillary Piedra.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas, including family law, who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

"This honor is all the more meaningful in 2021 as it recognizes the unwavering diligence to excellent client care our family attorneys have demonstrated throughout this pandemic year. We are humbled and deeply appreciative to have our achievements for our clients recognized by our peers," said Weinberger.

Among other recent achievements, Bari Weinberger has also been honored as a Best Lawyer in America for 2021, with firm partner Robyn Howlett.

Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group represents clients throughout New Jersey with offices in Bergen, Burlington, Morris, Monmouth, and Somerset Counties. The firm offers free initial attorney consultations for legal assistance with family law issues including divorce, child custody, post-divorce modifications, domestic violence, prenuptial agreements, adoption, and all other family law matters. To find out more about Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group, visit WLG.com or call (888) 888-0919.

