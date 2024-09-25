Weinbrenner Shoe Company Celebrates Union Labor Commitment at New Thorogood Manufacturing Facility

MERRILL, Wis., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc., the parent company of the iconic Thorogood® brand, proudly reaffirms its longstanding commitment to supporting union labor as it breaks ground on a new state-of-the-art facility in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Consistent with our heritage of producing Union-made in the USA boots for hardworking men and women, the company continues to prioritize partnerships with unionized trade contractors during the construction of this project.

Where union labor was an available option, union firms captured nearly 80% of the contracts. This achievement reflects our dedication to supporting American workers and ensuring that union labor remains a cornerstone of our manufacturing process.

"We manufacture Thorogood boots for America's working men and women and believe in supporting the union laborers that are the foundation of our company," said President Jeff Burns. "We invited both union and non-union trade partners to bid, and we are proud that union firms won the majority of the work."

The new facility is poised to expand Weinbrenner's manufacturing capabilities, supporting further job creation and boosting the local economy. This project continues to underscore Weinbrenner's mission: supporting American labor, union craftsmanship, and building quality Thorogood work boots that workers across the nation can rely on.

About Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. and Thorogood®

Best known for Thorogood® brand footwear, Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. has been committed to American manufacturing since 1892. Weinbrenner Shoe Company currently has three manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, operating under UFCW 688 and 717. The Thorogood® brand has become a trusted name among tradespeople and professionals who demand durability, comfort, and performance from their work boots.

