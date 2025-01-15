Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. Named Finalist for 36th Annual Manufacturer of the Year by Wisconsin Manufacturing Commerce

MERRILL, Wis., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinbrenner Shoe Company, headquartered in Merrill, Wisconsin, has been nominated as one of 21 finalists for the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) 36th Annual Manufacturer of the Year.

The Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) award program honors businesses for their commitment to excellence, employees, and the state of Wisconsin. An independent panel of judges will select four Grand Award winners in the following size categories: small, medium, large, and mega. Winners and nominees will be revealed and honored at the Manufacturer of the Year Award Ceremony at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee on February 20, 2025.

"It is an honor to be nominated for this prestigious award," said Weinbrenner President Jeff Burns. "Weinbrenner is one of the few companies still making footwear in the United States, and we're very proud to say we have been making them right here in Wisconsin for over 130 years."

Weinbrenner Shoe Company recently broke ground on a 70,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Marshfield, Wisconsin, further proving its commitment to the state of Wisconsin and its manufacturing excellence.

"This is more than an award nomination; it's an opportunity to recognize the incredible contributions of our employees and share the pride we take in our products," said Burns. "Our story is one of collaboration, innovation, and a relentless commitment to quality—values that have defined Weinbrenner Shoe Company for generations."

For MOTY details, including other nominees, visit https://www.wimoty.com/

About Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc.

Founded in 1892, Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of American-made work and safety footwear. Based in Merrill, Wisconsin, the Thorogood® brand is renowned for its quality, innovation, and commitment to excellence. For more information, visit www.thorogoodusa.com

About Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Founded in 1911, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce is the state's chamber of commerce and largest business trade association, representing more than 3,800 employers of every size and sector of the economy. For more information, visit www.wmc.org

