WeInfuse has launched InfuseTrack, a new software platform purpose-built to streamline all aspects of facility, equipment, and license management for infusion centers, specialty pharmacies, home infusion providers, and hospital outpatient departments.

DALLAS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software and technology platform for infusion providers, specialty pharmacies, and home infusion has announced the launch of InfuseTrack, a new software solution designed to bring clarity, control, and confidence to facility, equipment management, and compliance across all sites of care. InfuseTrack gives infusion teams a single, real-time view of every pump, device, and asset, eliminating the manual processes and costly blind spots that slow operations and put compliance at risk.

WeInfuse Launches InfuseTrack to Bring Real-Time Visibility, Control, and Compliance to Infusion Asset Management

Infusion providers today are managing and monitoring fleets of pumps, biomedical devices, and facility equipment across multiple locations with little more than spreadsheets, manual logs, and institutional memory. The consequences are significant: misplaced equipment, missed calibration and maintenance deadlines, failed audits, and thousands of dollars each year in lost or unreplaced devices. When an infusion pump cannot be located or a maintenance record cannot be produced on demand, the ripple effects touch patient care, accreditation readiness, and the bottom line.

InfuseTrack solves these challenges with a purpose-built platform that tracks infusion pumps and equipment across multiple locations in real time. Teams gain instant visibility into every device, whether it is in use, assigned to a patient, undergoing maintenance, or sitting idle in storage. Automated alerts flag when maintenance is due or when equipment needs to be redistributed. Every transaction, from assignment and usage history to service records and chain-of-custody documentation, is captured in a clean, searchable digital record. When auditors request proof of compliance, teams can produce it in seconds, not hours.

"Infusion operators are running sophisticated clinical operations, but far too many are still relying on manual spreadsheets to track their most critical assets," said WeInfuse CEO Bryan Johnson. "InfuseTrack changes that entirely. It brings the same modern, purpose-built approach to asset and facility management that WeInfuse has always delivered to the infusion workflow, giving teams real accountability, reducing losses, and making compliance something they are always ready for, not scrambling toward."

InfuseTrack is designed to flex around the operational needs of any organization. Teams can create custom categories, statuses, and workflows for pumps, biomedical devices, safety supplies, treatment-room equipment, or any asset they need to manage in a standardized format. Inventory monitoring ensures teams always know what is on hand and where, so no patient experiences a delay in therapy due to unavailable equipment. Location audits and customizable status workflows help organizations quickly surface devices that are idle, misplaced, or overdue for return, reducing replacement costs and tightening financial stewardship across the entire equipment program. Additionally, refrigerator, freezer, and ambient environmental monitoring and logging ensures medications stay safe and compliance protocols are followed.

"Asset and infusion pump management has always been one of those operational challenges that quietly costs organizations time, money, and compliance confidence," said WeInfuse President & COO Reece Norris. "InfuseTrack was built specifically for the infusion space because the needs here are unique. We wanted to give providers a tool that truly reflects how they work, not a rigid, one-size-fits-all system that forces them into someone else's workflow."

InfuseTrack is available now for infusion centers, specialty pharmacies, home infusion providers, and hospital outpatient departments. To learn more or request a demo, visit infusetrack.com.

About InfuseTrack

InfuseTrack is a purpose-built equipment management platform for infusion therapy operators. Designed for simplicity and built for healthcare, InfuseTrack helps infusion centers, specialty pharmacies, home infusion providers, and hospital outpatient departments efficiently manage infusion pumps, medical equipment, and other critical compliance needs. From real-time asset tracking and inventory monitoring to maintenance scheduling and audit-ready recordkeeping, InfuseTrack delivers the clarity, control, and confidence operators need to run a compliant and efficient equipment program. Learn more at infusetrack.com.

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers the end-to-end workflow for infusion centers and home infusion and specialty pharmacies nationwide. WeInfuse's modern, purpose-built workflows for all sites of care allow pharmacies and providers to improve patient care and scale operations with confidence. Take the confusion out of infusion and learn more at weinfuse.com.

SOURCE WeInfuse