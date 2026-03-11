WeInfuse and VETRIQ Launch Integration to Automate the Final Mile of the Infusion Revenue Cycle

WeInfuse expands its revenue cycle capabilities and practice management system by integrating with VETRIQ to automate the last mile of the revenue cycle.

DALLAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software and technology platform for infusion providers and specialty pharmacies, has announced a strategic partnership with VETRIQ, a leading revenue cycle management (RCM) intelligence engine. Together, the two companies are simplifying the complexity of RCM through a seamless, data-driven integration.

Infusion teams consistently spend too much money and time on manual processes related to RCM, including everything that hits the bank lockbox. Revenue cycle processes such as deposit reconciliation, posting physical insurer and patient payment checks, posting explanation of benefits (EOBs) with no electronic remittance advice (ERA), and volumes of insurer mail correspondence are handled manually by RCM teams. Mistakes are inherent with these manual processes delaying the timing and accuracy of financial reporting.

WeInfuse has integrated with VETRIQ to automate these revenue cycle processes. VETRIQ's technology, including its native artificial intelligence (AI) engine, reconciles bank deposits, converts EOBs and paper checks to 835 files for auto-posting, and reads and organizes payer correspondence. With VETRIQ, infusion providers focus on collections and exception management, not mundane manual tasks.

"As a former infusion center operator who has lived and breathed RCM, I am thrilled we have the opportunity to partner with WeInfuse to deliver a seamless, automated solution that streamlines the last mile of the infusion revenue cycle," said VETRIQ CEO Aaron Smith. "By bringing VETRIQ's AI-driven automation together with WeInfuse's operational excellence, we're empowering RCM teams to eliminate manual bottlenecks, accelerate cash flow, and focus on real RCM issues that require manual intervention like appeals and payer negotiations. This integration marks a major step forward in helping infusion providers unlock efficiency in the revenue cycle."

Mutual VETRIQ and WeInfuse clients will gain automation without having to migrate systems or change lockbox providers. With the VETRIQ integration, WeInfuse clients can go live in weeks, not months.

"By partnering with VETRIQ, we are stripping away the manual processes so billing teams can focus on denials and following up on unpaid claims," said WeInfuse CEO Bryan Johnson. "This integration eliminates the delays and costly errors that regularly plague the revenue cycle by digitizing many steps in the process, giving teams back financial control and valuable time."

About VETRIQ

VETRIQ is an automation-first healthcare technology company that eliminates manual friction across healthcare revenue reconciliation workflows. By connecting remittance data, payer correspondence, and bank deposits into a unified reconciliation workflow, VETRIQ automates high-volume, error-prone processes such as EOB-to-835 conversion, correspondence indexing, and bank-to-remit matching—reducing manual labor, accelerating cash posting, and delivering operational clarity across financial handoffs. Learn more at vetriq.com.

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers the end-to-end workflow for infusion centers and home infusion and specialty pharmacies nationwide. WeInfuse's modern, purpose-built workflows for all sites of care allow pharmacies and providers to improve patient care and scale operations with confidence. Take the confusion out of infusion and learn more at weinfuse.com.

