WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SUNBURY, Pa., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 payable on August 21, 2023.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

SOURCE Weis Markets