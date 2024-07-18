WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Weis Markets

Jul 18, 2024, 17:00 ET

SUNBURY, Pa., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of July 29, 2024 payable on August 12, 2024.

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

SOURCE Weis Markets

Also from this source

WEIS MARKETS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

WEIS MARKETS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) today reported its financial results for the 13-week first quarter ended March 30, 2024. First Quarter 2024 Results...
WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.34 per share to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2024 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics