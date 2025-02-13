WEL Networks Selects IFS's AIP platform Copperleaf to Enhance Asset Investment Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, announces that WEL Networks, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable energy solutions and electricity distribution services in New Zealand, has selected the Copperleaf Decision Analytics solution to improve its Asset Investment Planning processes.

WEL Networks was looking for a solution that would not only optimize capital expenditure but also better align its planning processes with long-term strategic goals, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives. The Copperleaf solution will help WEL Networks optimize its investment planning and ensure that critical infrastructure plans are aligned with the company's vision and strategic goals.

By implementing Copperleaf Decision Analytics, WEL Networks will achieve a faster, more efficient planning process that is less reliant on individual legacy knowledge and enable them to significantly reduce planning cycle time-from months to weeks-while also enhancing decision-making transparency. The Copperleaf solution will enable WEL Networks to assess a broader range of multi-year investment scenarios with greater accuracy and alignment to both short-term and long-term goals.

"As a community-owned organization, by utilizing the Copperleaf Portfolio we will be able to achieve significant improvements in safety, customer experience, cost efficiency and asset performance for the benefit of our communities," said WEL Networks Chief Executive, Garth Dibley.

"WEL Networks' commitment to improving the resilience, safety, and efficiency of its network is commendable. They are an innovative organization that has been on the forefront of delivering new grid technologies such as renewable energy and network monitoring solutions," said Stefan Sadnicki, Copperleaf Managing Director, EMEA & APJ. "We're excited to help them unlock improved capital expenditure management and accelerate their planning cycle. The Copperleaf solution will provide the insights and traceability needed for more transparent and accountable decision making."

"By joining the IFS and Copperleaf community, WEL Networks will be part of a collaborative and innovative group of industry leaders who learn from each other and share best practices to drive the future of decision making," added Sadnicki.

