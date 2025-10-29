Welch's Breaks Out the Fancy Juice with Biggest-Ever Sparkling Campaign

After more than two decades, a kid steps back into Welch's advertising ahead of the festive season

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welch's , an iconic leader in the fruit-based food and beverage industry, is toasting to the launch of its biggest-ever campaign for Sparkling Juice, unveiling "Break Out the Fancy Juice" and welcoming a new kid back to the brand's advertising for the first time in 25 years. The campaign kicks off this week and celebrates how families make everyday moments feel special with the "fruity, fizzy fanciness" of Welch's Sparkling.

Welch’s introduces Charlie Cheersman, portrayed by 10-year-old Paxton Beau Bazile, who shows families how they can “Break Out the Fancy Juice” for celebrations big and small.

Welch's introduces a new character, Charlie Cheersman, portrayed by 10-year-old Paxton Beau Bazile, who narrates the scenes and shows families across the country how they can "Break Out the Fancy Juice" for celebrations big and small. Pax's energetic personality, distinctive voice, and genuine enthusiasm for the Welch's brand made him the perfect choice to bring Charlie to life as the face of the campaign.

As the first kid to headline a Welch's campaign since the 2000s, Pax follows in the footsteps of Emily Mae Young and fellow child stars whose work shaped how families remember Welch's. Their commercials became ingrained in culture. Emily now hands Pax the spotlight for today's audience.

"Welch's was such a special part of my childhood," said Emily Mae Young, star of the well-known Welch's commercials from the '90s. "Those days on set were full of laughter, grape juice mustaches, and lip-smacking fun. Now, as a mom, seeing Welch's bring kids back into their ads for the first time in over 20 years feels like the heart of it all is returning. To the new Welch's kid: have fun, be yourself, and most importantly… drink the juice!"

This campaign is powered by Welch's Sparkling integrated-agency team, comprised of Terri & Sandy on Sparkling creative, Flywheel for paid media, Matter Communications driving public relations, and Superdigital leading social media, influencers and brand activations. The campaign will run across TV, digital, social, retail media, partnerships, and sampling, as well as live and digital consumer experiences through the holiday season and beyond.

"From big holiday tables to simple Tuesday wins, we want Welch's Sparkling Juice to be there when families celebrate," said Jen DeAngelis, Head of Communications & Brand Engagement at Welch's. "As we grow with the next generation of families, this campaign reconnects with what people love about Welch's in a way that feels fresh and exciting. Charlie guides consumers through cheers-worthy moments both big and small, and with our integrated agency team working as one across creative, media, social, and PR, we are backing Break Out the Fancy Juice with our biggest Sparkling investment to date."

Welch's Sparkling Juice is available in a variety of refreshingly sweet flavors perfect for every celebratory moment including Passion Fruit Mango, Red Grape, White Grape, Strawberry, and its newest launch, Crisp Apple. Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving, capturing the perfect family holiday photo, or simply cheering a midweek milestone, it's time to Break Out the Fancy Juice. For more information on Welch's new campaign, please visit https://www.welchs.com/en-us/sparklingjuice.

About Welch's

Welch's is proudly owned by a cooperative of U.S. family farmers. Best known for its iconic Concord grape juices, jams, jellies, and spreads made with grapes grown on their farms, Welch's is a trusted leader in fruit-based food and beverages. Our purpose of nourishing through the goodness of fruit is at the heart of everything we do.

Founded in 1869, Welch's has spent more than 150 years bringing real fruit flavor to families around the world. Today, the Welch's portfolio includes a wide variety of juices, sparkling fruit beverages, jams and jellies, fruit snacks, fresh fruit, and more, crafted with a range of fruits to meet the needs of all families. Whether enjoyed at breakfast, in lunchboxes, or during celebrations, Welch's products bring real fruit goodness to everyday moments.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Welch's is committed to quality, innovation, and creating long-term value for its grower-owners. Learn more at www.welchs.com or follow on Instagram or TikTok.

SOURCE Welch Foods Inc.