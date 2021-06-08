Welcome 2021 Summer Law Associates

LYNDHURST, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three law students were welcomed into Scarinci Hollenbeck's 2021 Summer Associate Program, which began on Tuesday, June 1st. All three students are at the top of their class and will be supporting the firm's various practice groups over the course of 8 weeks, having the opportunity to gain practical experience in a professional environment.

"Our goal with the program is to provide a well-rounded experience for the associates," shared Maryam Meseha, Counsel & first-time Coordinator of the Summer Associate Program. "Being that this is my first year overseeing the program, I am looking forward to embracing the opportunity to help shape the next generation of attorneys," she continued.

This year's Summer Associate Program follows the same protocol set into place during last year's program. The summer associates will support the firm virtually, providing assistance on work and research projects assigned by attorneys and practice leaders in the firm. In addition to virtual social events, they will also attend weekly practice group information sessions to learn more about different areas of the law. The associates will also be invited to attend various meetings with clients, depositions, hearings, and more.

The summer associates will assist with all aspects of the firm's practice in key areas such as Public law, Environmental law, Intellectual Property, Labor & Employment law, Creditors' Rights, Business law and Real Estate. You can learn more about this year's associates below:

Samuel Ditchek is a rising 3L student at Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in New York, NY. He is the Editor-in-Chief for the Cardozo Journal of Conflict Resolution. Mr. Ditchek has a deep interest in Corporate and Intellectual Property law following an internship with a NY-based entertainment law firm. He is also interested in Education law having served as a clinical intern at the Special Education Law & Advocacy Field Clinic offered by Cardozo, where he assisted low-income families in receiving special education services from the Department of Education.

Jonathan Trinidad Lira is a rising 3L student at Seton Hall University School of Law in Newark, NJ. He is also a member of Seton Hall Legislative Journal. As a native of Puerto Rico, Mr. Trinidad Lira is fluent in Spanish, active in the Latin American Law Students Association (LALSA) and a representative to HBA-NJ. Mr. Trinidad Lira was an intern with the Center for Social Justice and focused on their immigration work and with the Hon. John Michael Vazquez (U.S.D.C. N.J.). His interests lie in Business, Technology, IP and Transactional law and to that end, he has a B.S. from Fordham University in Global Business, with a concentration in Digital Media and Technology.

Kevin Milton is a rising 3L student at Seton Hall University School of Law in Newark, NJ, and an active member of the Seton Hall Law Review. Mr. Milton is a first generation college and law school graduate, as well as proud resident of New Jersey. During the summer of 2020, he worked for the Honorable Patty Shwartz in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, where he had the opportunity to serve his home state alongside his fellow interns. Before graduating, Mr. Milton will be joining Seton Hall's Center for Social Justice as part of their Civil Litigation Clinic, where he will continue to advocate for members of his community.

