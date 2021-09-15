Welcome Tech Announces Substantial Growth and Key New Hire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Tech (or "the Company"), the world's first digital platform providing immigrant families with the tools and services required to thrive in the U.S., today announced the addition of Daniel Ayala as Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Financial Services. Mr. Ayala's hire comes at a time as Welcome Tech's user base is surging dramatically with its digital bank mobile app, PODERcard , seeing over 500K downloads this year and attaining an Apple App Store rating of 4.9 out of 5. Welcome Tech has seen their total user base quickly surpass 3 million registered users and 1500% growth of downloads of their digital wallet since the start of the year, making them the fastest growing platform for the multi-generational immigrant market and one of the fastest growing fintechs in the country.

Daniel Ayala brings over 30 years of financial services experience to his role as Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Financial Services. Spending the last 18 years in consumer banking at Wells Fargo, Mr. Ayala led the Global Remittances Services business with a strategic focus on diverse segments within the enterprise. Over the past two decades Ayala has been one of the few financial services experts focused on the immigrant customer segment. In the past, he helped lead the charge that drove the original efforts of accepting the Matricula Consular from various countries at major banks in partnership with the Mexican Government and other governments in Latin America. Prior to Wells Fargo, Ayala worked at JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Citibank.

With a deep understanding of Welcome Tech's customer base, Ayala will be a key player in developing Welcome Tech's product roadmap of in-culture and linguistically relevant consumer products and services. He will also play a larger role in building a top performing product team to execute Welcome Tech's mission to deliver state of the art financial services to this growing Hispanic consumer cohort.

"It is an honor to find an outstanding individual, such as Danny, who has an immense wealth of cultural acumen, spanning both Hispanic and LATAM cohorts, and who so closely aligns with our core values. We are thrilled to have Danny join our incredibly talented and experienced leadership team," shared Amir Hemmat, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Welcome Tech. "With his support and our continued growth, I am extremely confident in the future of Welcome Tech as we look to scale rapidly, and I am excited to continue our keen focus on supporting those who are overlooked by traditional financial institutions and other neo-banks today."

Welcome Tech continues to expand in the critical areas of customer acquisition, and employee base and diversity. Additionally, it has expanded its overall employee headcount by 50 percent since its Series B financing round announced in April 2021. Including all full-time employees, the company's workforce is now made up of 70 percent diverse minorities, with 75 percent of its leadership team being ethnically diverse.

To learn more about Welcome Tech, PODERcard and for career opportunities please visit: www.welcome.tech

About Welcome Tech

Welcome Tech, an incorporated For Benefit Corporation, is the world's first digital platform to provide the global, multigenerational immigrant community with the linguistically and culturally relevant resources to thrive in a new country. Welcome Tech's unparalleled consumer insights, first-party data, and proprietary technology inform affordable, fair, and best in-market custom solutions across key services.

The company's initial and highly reputable immigrant platform, SABEResPODER , currently serves millions of Hispanics.

