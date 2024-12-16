Welcome the New Year in Style at Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay's Tropical Oasis

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay invites international travelers to ring in the New Year on the golden sands of Phu Quoc, named the second most beautiful island in the world. Nestled on Bai Dai Beach, the resort offers an enchanting blend of breathtaking scenery, luxurious comfort, and joyful festivities.

Blending chic design with contemporary elegance, our villas are ideal for couples seeking an intimate retreat amid breathtaking ocean views.

Bask in Phu Quoc's year-round tropical warmth, famous for its stunning sunsets. With convenient direct flights to Phu Quoc International Airport and daily connections from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, a complimentary shuttle transports guests to the resort in under an hour, where moments of relaxation and celebration await.

Romantic Escapes and Family Fun

Couples can rekindle romance in the resort's elegant villas, featuring serene private pools enveloped by lush gardens or breathtaking ocean vistas. Begin the day with a floating breakfast delivered to your villa, unwind with a soothing couple's massage at the tranquil Hoa Sim Spa, and savor a stunning sunset dinner at Amber Sands Beach Club.

Families will delight in the spacious Two-Bedroom Suites with connecting rooms, inviting living spaces, and private terraces. While little ones explore creative pursuits at the Tribe Kids' Club or enjoy the dedicated Games Room, parents can rejuvenate at the spa or recharge at the 24-hour gym. Gather over delicious food and drinks at the Horizons Restaurant & Bar or Amber Sands Beach Club and enjoy the special festivities and promotions throughout the holiday season.

Explore A World of Wonder

Just five minutes from the resort, embark on thrilling adventures at Vietnam's first semi-wildlife park, the country's largest theme park, and Grand World—a premier entertainment destination boasting non-stop shows and charming Venetian-style shophouses.

Stay Longer, Save More

With exclusive room packages and tantalizing dining options, guests can look forward to creating cherished holiday memories at Crowne Plaza Phu Quoc Starbay. Extend your tropical getaway with the Stay Longer, Pay Less offer, featuring up to 25% off four-night stays or more, including a daily breakfast buffet for all room types. Book at least four days in advance to take advantage of this exclusive promotion.

As part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts family, guests have access to exclusive benefits through the IHG One Rewards program, redeeming points and enjoying rewards at over 6,000 IHG properties worldwide.

For more information on the festive activities that await, visit https://phuquoc.crowneplaza.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Festive-Season-Brochure-2024_ENG.pdf.

Book your New Year's escape at https://phuquoc.crowneplaza.com/offer_category/room-offers/ or email [email protected].

