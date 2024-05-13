Welcome to Clean Living: Dreame Launches the X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum and Mop in the U.S.

X40 Ultra features the industry's most powerful suction, smart mapping technology, and hands-free cleaning station

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a pioneer of innovative home appliances, announced the availability of the Dreame X40 Ultra on April 19, the company's new state-of-the-art robot vacuum — redefining clean living. With industry-leading suction, a fully automated cleaning station, an anti-tangle brush, and intelligent mapping technology, it has never been easier to keep your home sparkling clean, without ever having to get your hands dirty.

Dreame X40 Ultra

"The Dreame X40 Ultra is our smartest vacuum yet and is the culmination of extensive research to determine consumers' pain points. Our research found that users want a robotic vacuum that thoroughly cleans corners and edges, requires minimal hands-on maintenance post-cleaning, and uses smart technology to accurately map their homes," said Chris Lin, General Manager of Dreame Technology North America. "With the Dreame X40 Ultra, we've redefined what clean living means, which features the world's first bionic robotic arm technology, a self-cleaning base station, intelligent algorithm-based path planning and industry-leading obstacle recognition capabilities."

Precision and Smart Mapping

The Dreame X40 Ultra includes four-level mapping capabilities that create highly efficient cleaning paths in organized rows or specific areas for targeted spot cleaning. With the help of an RGB camera and 3D structured light, the X40 Ultra identifies and avoids 120 types of objects, large and small. Using Dreame's cutting-edge technology, the X40 Ultra cleans in light and dark, small spaces and large, ensuring your home is clean and debris-free.

Unparalleled Suction and Cleaning Capabilities

The Dreame X40 Ultra's powerful suction capability cleans stubborn stains and hard-to-remove pet hair with ease. The 12,000 Pa robot's carefully positioned cutting heads protect your rugs and carpets while slicing through tangled hair with ease, removing it from the brushes and into the dust bag. Meanwhile, the X40 Ultra's Dreame-first, extendable side brushes are capable of lifting and extending while sweeping and mopping simultaneously, providing maximum coverage of your home's tightest corners and cramped crevices.

*100%: Certified by TÜV Rheinland. Actual results depend on the environment.

No-Touch Cleaning

The X40 Ultra features a one-of-a-kind, self-cleaning base station where it can remove its oscillating mop pads, wash and dry them, refill its water tank, empty the bin and reattach the clean mop pads when needed. The X40 Ultra automatically empties its internal dustbin into the base station when it's docked, and its 3.2-liter dust bag only needs to be emptied once every 75 days. And, while it's busy emptying its dust bag, the base station's intelligent cleaning solution system delivers the perfect water-to-solution ratio for spotless cleaning the next time around.

Self-Maintenance and Smart Planning

Tackling your home's most stubborn cleaning challenges is just a few taps away with Dreame's Dreamehome app, which gives you personalized control over the X40 Ultra's many features including:

Extendable and Liftable Side Brush

Hands-Free Base Station

Smart Mop & Washboard Cleaning

MopExtend™ RoboSwing Technology

12,000Pa Vormax Suction

OmniDirt™ Detection Technology

Removable Mop for Carpet Cleaning

Precision Mopping Strategy

Availability and Pricing

The Dreame X40 Ultra is available now for $1519.99 on Amazon and Dreame's official website until May 19. This offer also includes a two-year warranty and bonus accessories valued at up to $150, including a TriCut Brush.

From May 20 to May 31, customers can take advantage of a $150 discount in-store. Furthermore, an extra 12% off discount is applicable when using the code X40ULTRA12 during checkout, reducing the final price to $1521.99.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Twitter . For more information please visit https://www.dreametech.com/.

