Welcome to EVOLVE: The Energy Innovation Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS company, is inviting members of the media to EVOLVE, a virtual conference focused on the evolution of the energy industry and what to expect in 2021. During the Feb. 16-18 EVOLVE sessions, attendees will hear Enverus' analysts discuss their outlook on the oil and gas industry, the energy mix and investability, and a conversation around the acceleration of critical, industry-shifting topics like ESG to prepare for the future of energy.

"The energy industry is always in a state of transition and COVID-19 has only accelerated its evolution," said Manuj Nikhanj, president of Enverus. "Let's put the politics and rhetoric behind us and discuss how technology and innovation are at the forefront of more environmentally responsible energy extraction. This gathering of who's who in energy is about empowering innovation in all forms and hearing from experts who have authority on these issues and can demonstrate what our future could look like."

Keynote speeches from world-class energy innovators, customer panels, networking opportunities, and insights from multiple Enverus' subject matter experts will be featured, including:

Jessica O. Matthews , renowned innovator, will share her entrepreneurial dream — an energy-powered soccer ball — that launched into a global power and data infrastructure company. Matthews will cover the trends that she believes will drive the industry into the next decade, and how energy companies can think about the balance of sources and technology to create a winning playbook.

, renowned innovator, will share her entrepreneurial dream — an energy-powered soccer ball — that launched into a global power and data infrastructure company. Matthews will cover the trends that she believes will drive the industry into the next decade, and how energy companies can think about the balance of sources and technology to create a winning playbook. Peter Zeihan , geopolitical analyst and strategist, will explore why the world's largest industry has a complex future tangled in everything from geopolitics to trade to where you live on the globe. It isn't without risk, but the reward and opportunities could herald the greatest expansion in American power and security in the history of the republic.

, geopolitical analyst and strategist, will explore why the world's largest industry has a complex future tangled in everything from geopolitics to trade to where you live on the globe. It isn't without risk, but the reward and opportunities could herald the greatest expansion in American power and security in the history of the republic. Mark Mills , senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, will examine the topic of peak demand in light of the energy implications arising from the top ten emerging disruptive technologies, from virtual reality and robotics to self-driving cars and drones. Mills will also explore the critical materials supply, recycling and waste constraints associated new energy technologies as they exist today.

The virtual environment has allowed Enverus to expand the invitation to a broader group in the energy industry, as well as media. There is no cost to register or attend this event.

REGISTER NOW

About Enverus

Enverus is the leading energy SaaS company delivering highly-technical insights and predictive/prescriptive analytics that empower customers to make decisions that increase profit. Enverus' innovative technologies drive production and investment strategies, enable best practices for energy and commodity trading and risk management, and reduce costs through automated processes across critical business functions. Enverus is a strategic partner to more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Enverus is a portfolio company of Genstar Capital. Learn more at Enverus.com.

SOURCE Enverus

Related Links

http://Enverus.com

