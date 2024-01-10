WELCOME TO MIAMI: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ICON OF THE SEAS ARRIVES FOR THE FIRST TIME

News provided by

Royal Caribbean International

10 Jan, 2024, 16:03 ET

The First-of-its-Kind Combination of Every Vacation Makes its Official Debut on Jan. 27

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year is kicking off with an iconic celebration. Today, Royal Caribbean International's highly anticipated Icon of the Seas took center stage as it arrived in Miami for the first time. The first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation was welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27.

Continue Reading
Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas arrived in Miami for the first time ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27. Welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites for every kind of family and vacationer. On 7-night vacations to the Caribbean, adventurers can experience highlights like six record-breaking waterslides, an adults-only retreat, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more.
Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas arrived in Miami for the first time ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27. Welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites for every kind of family and vacationer. On 7-night vacations to the Caribbean, adventurers can experience highlights like six record-breaking waterslides, an adults-only retreat, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more.
Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas arrived in Miami for the first time ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27. Welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites for every kind of family and vacationer. On 7-night vacations to the Caribbean, adventurers can experience highlights like six record-breaking waterslides, an adults-only retreat, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more.
Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas arrived in Miami for the first time ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27. Welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites for every kind of family and vacationer. On 7-night vacations to the Caribbean, adventurers can experience highlights like six record-breaking waterslides, an adults-only retreat, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more.
Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas arrived in Miami for the first time ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27. Welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites for every kind of family and vacationer. On 7-night vacations to the Caribbean, adventurers can experience highlights like six record-breaking waterslides, an adults-only retreat, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more.
Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated Icon of the Seas arrived in Miami for the first time ahead of its official debut on Jan. 27. Welcomed with fanfare by air, land and sea, the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites for every kind of family and vacationer. On 7-night vacations to the Caribbean, adventurers can experience highlights like six record-breaking waterslides, an adults-only retreat, seven pools, the first neighborhood designed for young families, 40-plus ways to dine, drink and be entertained; and more.

Counting down to the start of a new era of vacations, local residents and Royal Caribbean fans, executives and employees were on hand as the first to see Miami's newest resident. Icon arrived to PortMiami in style, with celebratory fireboat salutes, banner planes in flight and a community celebration at Pérez Art Museum to mark the new vacation's first appearance of many to come in the Magic City. With the introduction of the world's best family vacation less than 20 days away, Icon will continue making its final preparations in Miami ahead of an iconic naming celebration and first cruise.

In store on Icon is an all-encompassing lineup of experiences that combines the best of every vacation – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure – making the first-of-its-kind adventure the way to get away for every type of family and vacationer. Across eight neighborhoods that are destinations in and of themselves are firsts and next-level favorites for everyone day and night, including adrenaline-pumping thrills like six record-breaking waterslides at Category 6 and the Crown's Edge experience at 154 feet above the ocean, and unrivaled ways to chill with seven pools – one for every day of the week – like the first suspended infinity pool at sea. The game-changing experiences also include a stay-all-day neighborhood designed for families with young kids, more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges; deck-defying entertainment across air, ice, water and theater; and more.

Starting Jan. 27, vacationers can get away on Icon and island hop in the tropics at any time of the year. Each 7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean adventure from Miami features idyllic destinations in the Caribbean and an unmatched day of thrill and chill at Royal Caribbean's award-winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Plus, dialing up the perfect on Perfect Day in January 2024 is the private island's first adults-only escape, Hideaway Beach, an all-day experience complete with a private beach and pools, new dedicated spots for drinks and bites, exclusive cabanas, live music and more.

For more details about Icon, including vacations now open to book, vacationers can visit Royal Caribbean's website. Travelers can also follow the story behind creating the new vacation by watching the "Making an Icon" web series here

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN. 

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

Also from this source

THE ULTIMATE DUET: ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TAKE THE STAGE IN NEW PARTNERSHIP

THE ULTIMATE DUET: ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND EUROVISION SONG CONTEST TAKE THE STAGE IN NEW PARTNERSHIP

Hitting the high notes as well as the high seas, Royal Caribbean International has joined forces with the world's largest live music event, the...
EL "ICON OF ICON OF THE SEAS": LIONEL MESSI NOMBRADO ICONO OFICIAL DEL NUEVO BARCO DE ROYAL CARIBBEAN

EL "ICON OF ICON OF THE SEAS": LIONEL MESSI NOMBRADO ICONO OFICIAL DEL NUEVO BARCO DE ROYAL CARIBBEAN

Un icónico "saque inicial" marcará el comienzo de una nueva era en el concepto de vacaciones cuando el revolucionario Icon of the Seas de Royal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Leisure & Tourism

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.