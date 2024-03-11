“Welcome to The Wayborhood” - New Brand Campaign from Wayfair Empowers Everyone to Create their Own Unique Expression of Home

Unveiling a refreshed logo, a new take on the brand's iconic jingle, and more, the star-studded campaign inspires consumers to celebrate their personal home styles and needs, unapologetically

BOSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world's largest destinations for the home, today announced the launch of its new brand campaign, "Welcome to the Wayborhood." The campaign marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of the Wayfair brand as the company introduces a refreshed logo, a new take on its iconic jingle, new celebrity partners, and more. The 360-campaign will come to life across every consumer touch point, including multiple creative TV spots that unveil the "Wayborhood" - a playful, stylized, and quirky place where everyone can celebrate their personal home styles and needs, unapologetically.

"At Wayfair, we've always focused on delivering our customers the best possible shopping experience for the home, and we know that no two homes are quite the same. 'The Wayborhood' inspires consumers to confidently bring their own unique expression of home to life - no matter their style, space or budget," noted Paul Toms, CMO, Wayfair. "Whether looking for that perfect ottoman to complete a family room, a comfortable glider with fast delivery before the baby arrives, or help with a vanity installation to complete that home improvement project, at Wayfair, we're here to help our customers create a home they love with a seamless experience - every step of the way."

Showcasing the many styles and personalities of Wayfair customers, "The Wayborhood" takes shape via an omnichannel campaign across various formats, with several creative TV spots making their debut at the Oscars on Sunday night, coupled with a variety of social activations. The campaign also includes a star-studded suite of talent joining Wayfair's long-time brand ambassador, Kelly Clarkson, including:

Actress and comedian, Lisa Ann Walter

Television personality, Lisa Vanderpump

Emmy Nominated actor and singer, Tituss Burgess

Former Olympian gymnast and gold medalist, Shawn Johnson

Imagen Award winning actress, Stephanie Beatriz

Fitness and social media influencer, Thoren Bradley

Wayfair is also giving away a total of $250,000 to help empower and encourage consumers to create a space that reflects their very own personal style. To enter, fans can visit Wayfair's Instagram, @wayfair, comment #WayborhoodWelcome, and tag a friend to invite to be a "Waybor," for a chance to win $500 each, running from 12 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 10 to 2:59 a.m. on Saturday, March 16.

Wayfair has also teamed up with Pinterest to launch its first-ever "Pinterest Creator Tour," kicking off on March 18, which will celebrate the unique ways we all live in our homes.

Consumers are also invited to experience Wayfair's brand evolution and shop all things home in person at the first-ever, large-format Wayfair store opening this spring in Wilmette, Illinois.

To help produce and personify the "Wayborhood," Wayfair's creative team partnered with Havas Chicago to bring the campaign to life through a series of strategic and creative executions. "Welcome to the Wayborhood" highlights Wayfair as the one and only destination for everyone's individual vision of home, with an emphasis on self-expression.

"As a huge fan of Wayfair it was an honor and a privilege to help them supercharge their creativity to be the go-to place for all things home," said Myra Nussbaum, President and Chief Creative Officer of Havas Chicago. "We found a big idea in establishing the 'Wayborhood' a place where all home decor styles are encouraged and self-expression is celebrated. Finding the perfect 'culture cast' to embody this modern attitude and inclusivity was an absolute dream project that we're very excited to launch on movie's most stylish night."

To learn more, visit wayfair.com or @Wayfair on Instagram for additional home style inspiration.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, in one inspiring place. With quality finds for every style and budget, and a convenient experience from inspiration to installation, Wayfair empowers everyone, everywhere to create a space that is just right for them.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

Wayfair: Every style. Every home.

AllModern: All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane: Classic style for joyful living.

Joss & Main: The ultimate style edit for home.

Perigold: The destination for luxury home.

Wayfair Professional: A one-stop Pro shop.

Wayfair generated $12.0 billion in net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with global operations.

