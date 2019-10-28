Welcomemat Services Celebrates Fourth Annual Small Business Season; Uncovers America's Top 25 Best Neighborhoods for Small Businesses

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Welcomemat Services is excited to kick off Small Business Season starting on Monday, October 28. The company providing local business owners with integrated and new mover marketing solutions is making sure local businesses get the support they deserve all season long. Welcomemat is using the month leading up to Small Business Saturday to uncover America's Top 25 Best Neighborhoods for Small Businesses.

"Small Business Season is a chance for us to shine a light on local businesses and the communities that we live in," said Brian Mattingly, CEO of Welcomemat Services. "For 16 years, Welcomemat has worked with local businesses, giving them access to technology and data-driven marketing tools to help them grow. We created Small Business Season four years ago to take this support to the next level and use data to showcase what neighborhoods were growing and thriving."

America's Top 25 Best Neighborhoods for Small Businesses in 2019:

Avery Ranch, TX Hurst, TX Hermosa Beach, CA Franklin, TN Mauldin, SC Jollyville, TX Davidson, NC Grand Haven, MI Five Points , NC Zionsville, IN Mechanicsville, VA Excelsior, MN Uptown, New Orleans, LA Green Hills , Nashville, TN James Island, SC Minnetonka, MN Soddy Daisy, TN Goose Creek, SC Broomfield, CO Brookfield, WI Inman Park, GA Downingtown, PA Park City, UT Bothell, WA NW Bradenton, FL

For more information on America's Top 25 Best Neighborhoods for Small Businesses in 2019, visit Welcomemat's website: https://welcomematservices.com/top-25-best-neighborhoods-small-businesses/.

"Running a local business takes heart, passion and dedication," said Mattingly. "Each local business owner brings something unique to each of our communities. Supporting local means supporting our neighborhoods, schools, children and all the people and organizations that make up our communities."

ABOUT WELCOMEMAT SERVICES:

A leader in the $133-billion local advertising industry, Welcomemat Services is a new mover marketing and technology company that provides marketing solutions designed to target families who have recently changed their address or are in the process of moving. The award-winning brand was named a top advertising platform by Entrepreneur Magazine and has been featured in several national media outlets. https://welcomematservices.com.

SOURCE Welcomemat Services

Related Links

https://www.welcomematservices.com

