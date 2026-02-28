BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on Chinese economy:

The year 2026 marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). To achieve a strong and stable start, China's economy relies on its powerful domestic growth drivers, as well as its unique systematic advantages.

Well-grounded Confidence! How China’s domestic growth drivers propel a strong start to its 15th Five-Year Plan Speed Speed

In today's world, the scarcest resource is the market. China, with its 1.4 billion people and the world's most complete industrial system, is steadily reinforcing its unified national market, catalyzing the country's economic development. In the Yangtze River Delta, a new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer can quickly secure all necessary components — from battery materials in Ningde to smart screens in Shanghai — within just four hours. In the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, manufacturing materials can also be swiftly reallocated and dispatched via land ports, despite administrative boundaries. Across China, authorities are accelerating efforts to break down administrative barriers and facilitate the free flow of economic resources, enabling optimal resource allocation for more industries nationwide. The organic integration of the unified national market is a vivid embodiment of China's economic resilience and strength.

The consumption engine continues to gather momentum, injecting renewed vitality that supports the long-term strength of the Chinese economy. China is home to the world's largest middle-income group and an enormous domestic consumer market with immense potential. In the past year, domestic demand contributed over 67% of China's GDP growth. Buoyed by the consumer goods trade-in program, retail turnover for home appliances and communication devices have both surpassed the one trillion yuan mark. Trendy toy IPs continue to gain traction, micro-dramas have risen rapidly, and a single performance can make an entire city go viral. Such new types of service-oriented consumption centered on new scenarios, business formats and operating models are emerging as potential fresh growth drivers for China's consumption market. As consumption upgrading gathers pace, it is also steadily shouldering the main responsibility for driving China's economic growth.

More targeted investment is delivering greater efficiency. As one of the three drivers of economic growth, investment in China has shifted from a broad "flood-style" approach to targeted measures that aim to bolster weak links. For example, new infrastructure projects like the national computing power hubs have been rolled out and generated tangible results; livelihood-focused investments such as the renovation of old residential communities and the construction of social-security housing have brought warmth to many; investments in manufacturing technological upgrading have consistently improved productivity among traditional industries. By directing investment towards the real economy, improvements to well-being and industry upgrading, China is not only stimulating economic growth in the present, but also building momentum for the long term, ensuring that every yuan invested delivers maximum impact.

The momentum of technological innovation is picking up pace, becoming a new engine that spurs development. China's core AI industry has exceeded 1 trillion yuan, with "AI+" business formats mushrooming in industrial and commercial sectors. China's NEV production and sales have ranked first globally for 11 consecutive years; cutting-edge technologies like gene editing and cell therapy have provided new solutions for treating complex diseases. The new system for mobilizing resources nationwide has helped break through key technological bottlenecks, and fruits of technological innovation are rapidly moving from the lab onto production lines, fueling economic development with a steady surge of new momentum.

From the scale advantage of a unified national market to the domestic vitality of consumption, and from the effective boost of targeted investments to the core drive of technological innovation, the intrinsic forces propelling China's economy are going from strength to strength, with the country's systematic advantages becoming ever more pronounced. These forces empower one another, creating a powerful synergy that makes a solid start to the 15th Five-Year Plan not only a clear target, but also an inevitable outcome.

Well-grounded Confidence! How China's domestic growth drivers propel a strong start to its 15th Five-Year Plan

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2026-02/28/content_118351275.shtml

China Mosaic

http://chinamosaic.china.com.cn/

SOURCE China.org.cn