Well Intervention Market Anticipated to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2024 - Rising Exploration & Production Activities Spur Growth

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Well Intervention Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global well intervention market was valued at US$8,501.264 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.03% over the forecast period to grow to US$11,408.791 million in 2024.

Rising exploration and production activities are the major driver of well intervention market. The growing number of matured oil and gas fields is encouraging companies to invest heavily in new exploration activities which, in turn, is boosting the demand for these services across the sector.

Favorable government initiatives and policies to develop aging reserves along with technological advancements in production activities is further bolstering the growth of the market. However, fluctuating oil prices and shift towards renewable energy solutions are restraining the growth.

By application, the offshore segment is expected to hold significant market share due to increasing deepwater drilling and production activities. Geographically, North America accounted for the major market share in 2018 owing to rising E&P activities in the U.S., supported by government policies to boost the country's oil production.

Drivers

Rising exploration and production activities

Technological advancement in production activities

Restraints



Fluctuating oil prices

The shift towards renewable energy sources

Industry Updates



In June 2019 , Jadestone Energy announced that it has begun a riserless lightweight intervention campaign at Montara complex

, Jadestone Energy announced that it has begun a riserless lightweight intervention campaign at Montara complex By May 2019 , International oilfield services company, Expro expanded its subsea intervention capabilities, introducing two new well access solutions in addition to its established subsea landing string system technologies.

5. WELL INTERVENTION MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Light

5.2. Heavy



6. WELL INTERVENTION MARKET BY SERVICE

6.1. Logging and Bottomhole Survey

6.2. Coiled Tubing

6.3. Sand Control

6.4. Stimulation

6.5. Others



7. WELL INTERVENTION MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Onshore

7.2. Offshore



8. WELL INTERVENTION MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East & Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia-Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. South Korea

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others



