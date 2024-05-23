Wella Signs with Front Row Group to Oversee its Amazon Media Management Services

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Row Group, a partner to leading brands in accelerating their ecommerce growth on a global scale, has been selected by Wella for its Amazon Media Management service for six of the company's prominent brands, including Wella Professionals, Wella Color Charm, OPI, Clairol, Clairol Professional, Nioxin, and Sebastian.

Front Row will work with Wella and its brands to drive their day-to-day growth on Amazon by leveraging their proprietary technology, Catapult. Catapult optimizes ecommerce strategy and sales by providing detailed analytics of marketing campaigns' results across all channels highlighting keyword performance, SOV against competitors, consumer shopping trends and more, all with the ability to adjust strategy in real time to improve budget allocations for effectiveness.

Front Row CEO Yuriy Boykiv said, "By leveraging this technology, we'll unlock new opportunities for Wella and its brands, enhancing their presence in the digital marketplace. Together, we're poised to achieve remarkable success."

Wella is expanding its services with Front Row Group, having previously engaged the agency for creative campaigns.

"We're excited to grow our partnership with Front Row Brands to drive a stable of brands' growth on Amazon," said Wella North America Chief Marketing Officer Lori Pantel. "Front Row has been a great partner to date and we're looking forward to working together."

