Wellable Acquires Fitness Streaming Platform Sweat Factor

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellable, an award-winning employee wellness technology and services provider, acquires Sweat Factor, a leading fitness streaming platform.

"We are thrilled to provide Wellable users with a comprehensive library of exercise, nutrition, and mindfulness classes," said Geoff Geredien, Chief Growth Officer at Wellable. "This product has been recognized as a leading application in the consumer market, and we are looking forward to offering access to Wellable's employer, health plan, and property clients."

Sweat Factor Logo

"Sweat Factor has produced a diverse collection of high-quality streaming classes led by top instructors from across the globe. We are excited to see the impact of fully integrating the class library with Wellable's Wellness Platform," said Mike Donavanik, CEO of Sweat Factor.

Founded in 2017, Sweat Factor provides a library of over 600 on-demand, at-home workouts through internationally recognized trainers like Mike Donavanik, Anja Garcia, Gideon Akande, Sarah Kusch, Betina Gozo, Ashley Joi, Kenta Seki, and more. The library has all the workouts needed to meet any personal fitness goals, including a wide range of class categories, intensity levels, and durations. Popular classes include HIIT, yoga, desk exercises, bootcamp, kickboxing, prenatal, and more.

Following the acquisition, Mike Donavanik will remain with Wellable as a Consultant and Executive Producer. Wellable will continue producing studio-quality holistic classes for its diverse client base, releasing new content each month. The acquisition will also allow Wellable to further integrate Sweat Factor's existing content into its On-Demand solution, improving user experience and performance.

About Wellable

Wellable is a wellness technology platform that enables organizations to create programs that help employees thrive by engaging them in holistic well-being educational modules and activities. Wellable supplements its digital experience with on-site and virtual services and rewards administration to maximize engagement, resulting in a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce and greater business success. Wellable works with employers, health plans, and properties of all sizes across the world, with active users in more than 35 different countries.

Media Contact:

Chloe Dinh

(617) 765-7816

[email protected]

SOURCE Wellable